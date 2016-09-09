Eritrea junks Iran lies on Yemen war

RIYADH: The Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh has rejected a report by Iran’s Fars News Agency (FNA) that 5,000 terrorists from organizations like Al-Qaeda were being trained in Eritrea to fight against the Houthi rebels.

“The FNA report that the militants, belonging to a number of terror organizations, were transferred from Aden port to Eritrea’s Assab port for military training is false,” the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Quoting its Foreign Ministry, the embassy said the allegation represents a “preposterous lie peddled for some ulterior motives.”

The FNA alleged that the terrorists, some of whom are from Al-Qaeda, would be dispatched to places like Najran and Jazan to fight against the Houthis and prevent their further advances into southern Saudi Arabia. The embassy said Eritrea has been at the forefront in the fight against Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.