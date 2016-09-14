‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH: A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj were serving in accordance with security and preventive plans set up before the pilgrimage started.



Gen. Osman bin Nasser Al-Muhrej, director general of public security and chairman of the Haj Security Committee, said the work was carried out with due quality and efficiency, as required by the mission, to ensure security, peace and tranquility for pilgrims.

He attributed the achievement to the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the constant follow-up on the part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

Al-Muhrej also thanked Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, who followed up on pilgrim security plans and on services to pilgrims in Madinah.

In Mina, meanwhile, Civil Defense teams have been carrying out field visits to ensure that all the safety requirements in Mina tents are in place.

Brig. Gen. Nasir bin Ali Al-Nahari, commander of the Civil Defense in Mina, stressed the readiness of the Civil Defense teams to make quick interventions in cases of emergency and implement the plans in place.

These plans covered risks associated with crowding and medical evacuation, in coordination with all concerned parties and the train-operating company, he said.

He added that the Civil Defense teams in Mina have been focusing on the safety requirements in the tents and monitoring incidents that could be hazardous or lead to accidents.

He said a number of water and mountain rescue teams were deployed in areas vulnerable to rain and flooding.

A full firefighting network of quick response units and anti-hazardous materials teams was also prepared to deal with potential dangers, including chemical pollution, he said.

Al-Nahari said that there is a detailed plan to shelter pilgrims in Mina in case of emergencies in certain locations.

He had appealed to the Haj-organizing agencies to raise awareness among pilgrims on how to avoid erroneous behaviors during their presence in Mina and to coordinate with safety and preventive teams in this regard.