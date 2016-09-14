  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

Saudi Arabia

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

ARAB NEWS |

RIGHT AND PROPER: Some pilgrims went on to pay SR10 to get an haircut laden with risks instead of paying around SR30 for a proper shave.

MINA: Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not, for pilgrims this really did not matter much; the only thing that mattered was to get their ihram properly after God the Almighty blessed them with standing on Arafat on Sunday, and to stone the Jamrat (throwing pebbles on the devil).
A great number of pilgrims just surrendered their heads, even to the least qualified of barbers, applying the famous Arab proverb “learn how to become a good barber by cutting the hair of the orphans.”
A group of people, who in fact deserve to be described as butchers, carry their razors in black suitcases and set up their locations away from supervision and the eyes of the municipal controls, to learn how to become barbers and begin practicing the profession on pilgrims’ heads using shaving razors from unknown sources, and without any regard to the cuts they might cause on pilgrims’ heads.
Their main objective is to get their hands on money, disregarding any health and environmental standards.
One Haji named Osman Abu Bakar, who actually bowed his head to such butchers, refused to talk about why he was trapped into this random haircutting process, but noted that waiting or looking for a qualified barber would take a longer time.
Meanwhile, a barber called Haroun Issa who was wearing ihram clothes so that he would not be discovered was so busy chatting with other pilgrims that he actually made serious cuts in the head of his customer. He did not care, just grabbed his payment and left the Haji bleeding, then moved to another location to offer his services saying “come quickly and hurry.”
The market for random barbers in Mina was active and several barbers were busy working on the heads of Asian and African pilgrims who preferred to pay SR10 to get a haircut laden with risks, instead of waiting and paying around SR30 for a proper shave.
A number of doctors earlier warned against the random practices of barbers after scientific studies confirmed that such practices are one of the causes behind hepatitis and AIDS, especially because of using the same shaving tools and razor on more than one head.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

King Salman: Politicization of Haj ‘unacceptable’

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejects any...

Stoning continues peacefully; Hajis out of ihram

MINA Visibly relaxed Haj pilgrims performed the stoning ritual for the second consecutive day in...

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH Many of those who were injured in last year s crane crash in Makkah s Grand Mosque were...

Old newspaper reveals previous attempts by Iran to undermine Haj

RIYADH Netizens have uploaded on Twitter a newspaper page that goes back to 1927 saying that Iran...

All-seeing ‘eye’ watches over Makkah pilgrims

MINA Saudi Arabia Under a bank of monitors broadcasting live footage from more than 5 000 cameras...

We will not allow politicization of Haj, says Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

Security chief says Haj rituals proceeding according to plan

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Makkah governor lauds smooth flow of Hajis

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has described the movement of pilgrims from Mina to...

GCC decries 9/11 lawsuit legislation

JEDDAH The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deep concern over a bill passed by the US...

International media conveys right message of Haj

JEDDAH A senior Saudi information officer has stressed the importance of the presence of...

Around Arab News

Hajis praise Kingdom for outstanding Haj services

JEDDAH Pilgrims from around the world applauded and praised the Saudi government for the...

Flawless Haj arrangements

The Kingdom has recently received more than 1 3 million pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom...

Saudi Arabia receives pilgrims of all sects: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal stressed in a TV interview on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia...

With the hot summer temperatures, pilgrims always prefer ice cream

MINA Pilgrims don t need to take provisions to the holy sites for there is free cold water fruit...

‘Haj rituals proceeding according to plans’

RIYADH A top official said all security and military units participating in the management of Haj...

Haj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

MINA Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging pilgrims were able to make their Eid Al Adha...

Random barbers cause injury as they cater to pilgrims in Mina

MINA Whether they are bleeding from their heads down to their necks or not for pilgrims this...

King Salman: Politicization of Haj ‘unacceptable’

MINA Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said Tuesday that the Kingdom rejects any...

Obama to veto bill that harms Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama would veto a bill passed by both houses of Congress that...

Riyadh hails Syrian truce, hopes for more peace efforts

RIYADH Saudi Arabia welcomed on Tuesday a cease fire in Syria and said it hoped the deal would...

Who says you need an egg to create an embryo?

PARIS We all grow up to accept certain unassailable facts water is wet the Earth is round and to...

Stoning continues peacefully; Hajis out of ihram

MINA Visibly relaxed Haj pilgrims performed the stoning ritual for the second consecutive day in...

KSA sponsors all-expenses-paid Haj for the crane crash injured

JEDDAH Many of those who were injured in last year s crane crash in Makkah s Grand Mosque were...

Old newspaper reveals previous attempts by Iran to undermine Haj

RIYADH Netizens have uploaded on Twitter a newspaper page that goes back to 1927 saying that Iran...

Many languages use similar sounds for common objects

MIAMI United States Nearly two thirds of the world s languages often use similar sounds for...

Saving refugees to save Europe

The refugee crisis in Europe was already pushing the European Union toward disintegration when on...