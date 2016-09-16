  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Sudais declares Haj a success

Saudi Arabia

Al-Sudais declares Haj a success

ARAB NEWS |

Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques chief Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais

JEDDAH: Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques chief Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said this year’s Haj was a success and “the presidency was able to implement its plans and measures for the Haj season this year, which contributed to making the performance of the Haj rituals easy and comfortable.”

He said the presidency had come up with a package of measures and procedures in preparation for the Haj season this year, meant to address issues like receiving pilgrims and ensuring that all services and facilities are in place for them to perform the Haj.
He said the Mataf area was prepared to absorb as many pilgrims as possible, thus allowing for a successful and easy tawaf and sa’ee.
Pilgrims also benefited from the expansion of the northern spaces and other floors, which enabled them to perform the rites and rituals smoothly and successfully.
Al-Sudais praised the 24-hour guidance program and the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which distributed millions of guidance booklets and awareness pamphlets around the Grand Mosque, and had words of praise for other services, such as provision of air conditioning, lighting, cleaning services, zamzam water, and services for people with special needs.
Al-Sudais thanked the employees of the presidency who performed their jobs responsibly and contributed to the success of the Haj this year, as well as other authorities involved in the pilgrimage, such as the Ministry of Interior, Makkah municipality, the Civil Defense, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the Red Crescent and the Makkah governorate.
He prayed to Allah to protect Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman as well as Muslims around the world.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Haj impressions from 80 years ago unveiled

JEDDAH There is a substantial body of 20th century travel writing which go back as much as 80...

SRCA handled 9,459 cases in 12 days at holy sites

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has dealt with 9 459 cases in Makkah and the holy...

22,000 govt employees leave jobs, most of them from education sector

RIYADH Employees in the education sector accounted for the highest number of employees who left...

This year’s book fair in Jeddah won’t be international

JEDDAH This year s edition of the Jeddah Book Fair will not be an international one according to...

Indian Haj delegation chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘world class’ services

JEDDAH Absolutely unblemished and world class That is how Zafar Sareshwala the head of India s...

Back to school on schedule

JEDDAH After a long summer vacation and Haj holidays of over three months schools and other...

The tawafa profession: Hosting pilgrims from all over the world

MAKKAH The tawafa profession in Makkah was never restricted to welcoming Hajis and Umrah pilgrims...

Thousands of schoolbooks distributed, says ministry

RIIYADH The Education Ministry has announced the distribution of thousands of schoolbooks to boys...

Pilgrims revive Makkah market

MAKKAH Markets near the Grand Mosque on Wednesday witnessed a flurry of activity as many pilgrims...

52 terror defendants handed sentences in last 3 months

RIYADH In the last 90 days specialized criminal courts in Saudi Arabia issued judicial rulings...

Open heart surgery patient performs Haj successfully

MAKKAH A pilgrim who had underwent open heart surgery in Madinah just before Haj has successfully...

Emotional Palestinian mother-son reunion

MINA Separated by the Israeli blockade of Gaza Palestinian pilgrim Emad Al Din Hamsho and his...

Thank you Saudi Arabia for successful Haj 2016

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of thanks to Crown Prince...

Airport busy as pilgrims begin return journey

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines started on Thursday transporting pilgrims back to their home...

It’s raining riyals: SR199bn in circulation by 2015-end

JEDDAH The total value of banknotes and coins in circulation in the Kingdom at the end of last...

Citizens blast Iranian FM for anti-Saudi drivel in NYT

JEDDAH Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif s provocative article in the New York Times...

Around Arab News

Haj impressions from 80 years ago unveiled

JEDDAH There is a substantial body of 20th century travel writing which go back as much as 80...

SRCA handled 9,459 cases in 12 days at holy sites

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has dealt with 9 459 cases in Makkah and the holy...

22,000 govt employees leave jobs, most of them from education sector

RIYADH Employees in the education sector accounted for the highest number of employees who left...

This year’s book fair in Jeddah won’t be international

JEDDAH This year s edition of the Jeddah Book Fair will not be an international one according to...

Indian Haj delegation chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘world class’ services

JEDDAH Absolutely unblemished and world class That is how Zafar Sareshwala the head of India s...

Back to school on schedule

JEDDAH After a long summer vacation and Haj holidays of over three months schools and other...

The tawafa profession: Hosting pilgrims from all over the world

MAKKAH The tawafa profession in Makkah was never restricted to welcoming Hajis and Umrah pilgrims...

Thousands of schoolbooks distributed, says ministry

RIIYADH The Education Ministry has announced the distribution of thousands of schoolbooks to boys...

Pilgrims revive Makkah market

MAKKAH Markets near the Grand Mosque on Wednesday witnessed a flurry of activity as many pilgrims...

52 terror defendants handed sentences in last 3 months

RIYADH In the last 90 days specialized criminal courts in Saudi Arabia issued judicial rulings...

Open heart surgery patient performs Haj successfully

MAKKAH A pilgrim who had underwent open heart surgery in Madinah just before Haj has successfully...

Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.9 million vehicles for air bag defect

WASHINGTON Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it is recalling 1 9 million vehicles...

Al-Sudais declares Haj a success

JEDDAH Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques chief Abdul Rahman Al Sudais said this year s Haj was a...

Sea ice in Arctic shrinks to second lowest level on record

WASHINGTON Arctic sea ice this summer shrank to its second lowest level since scientists started...

Oil jumps 2% as Libya set to resume exports from some ports

NEW YORK Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Thursday ending a two day slide as prices tracked a...

Emotional Palestinian mother-son reunion

MINA Separated by the Israeli blockade of Gaza Palestinian pilgrim Emad Al Din Hamsho and his...