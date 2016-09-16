  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Hajis leave Makkah with unforgettable memories

ARAB NEWS |

ONE LAST TAWAF: Pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Wida'a around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque before bidding farewell to the holy city. (AN photo by Ahmed Hashad)

MAKKAH:  Hundreds of pilgrims held back tears on Thursday as they left the holy city in buses for King Abdul Aziz international Airport and Jeddah Islamic Port after performing Haj.

Pilgrims are beginning to return to their home countries after completing the Haj rituals easily, safely and conveniently by the grace of God and the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and government services.
A number of pilgrims on their way out of the Grand Mosque, after completing the Tawaf Al-Wida’a, confirmed the intimate and fraternal atmosphere they experienced. “The interest shown by the Kingdom toward pilgrims exemplifies the principle of Islamic brotherhood and the responsibility to take care of pilgrims,” a pilgrim said.
Pilgrims returning to Egypt expressed their happiness and pleasure at the completion of the rituals, praising the level of services provided by government agencies throughout their stay.
Saeed Abu Ismail from Alexandria praised the expansion projects carried out at the Grand Mosque, noting that the wider areas allowed pilgrims to move more quickly and easily. For his part, Mustafa Ahmed said Saudi Arabia’s provision of facilities and services cannot be overlooked, nor can their efforts to meet the needs and provide extensive care to pilgrims. He prayed to God to protect the Kingdom’s security, people and leaders.
Mahmoud Abdul Hamid Kholi, from the Eastern Province, also praised the organization and services provided in Makkah and the holy sites, as well as the efforts of security officials to prevent the entry of bags into the Jamrat Bridge.
Hadi Al-Hassani from Tunisia specifically praised the health services and disease-prevention programs. “The ease and convenience felt in the performance of rituals in a spiritual atmosphere is due to the great attention of officials,” he said, praying to God to reward Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for what he offers the Islamic Ummah.

