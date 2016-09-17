From Venezuela, Yemeni FM slams Iran interference

CARACAS: Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalak Makhlafi has criticized Iran for continuing with its interference in his conflict-torn country.

Makhlafi stressed Yemen’s desire for peace during his address at a preparatory meeting for the Non-Aligned Movement summit which kick-started on Saturday in Venezuela.

Leaders from the 120-nation group have gathered for two days on the Caribbean island of Margarita, where Venezuela will take over the movement’s rotating presidency from Iran.

The minister said Yemen had to seek help from the Saudi-led Arab Coalition after Iran-backed Houthi militias and allied forces loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh attempted a coup in September 2014.

After Houthis took over the capital Sanaa, the internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi had to move to Aden.

In a related story, the Yemeni Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Nasser Al-Taheri told Asharq Al-Awsat that light and medium weapon shipments were seized on the borders, coming from Iran.

The United Nations said at least 10,000 have been killed in the Yemeni conflict as of September this year. The conflict has also displaced three million Yemenis.