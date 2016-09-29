  • Search form

  Stronger Saudi-Turkish alliance is the best bet for Middle East

Faisal J. Abbas |

Faisal J. Abbas

Yesterday's rejection by the US Senate of President Barack Obama’s veto of JASTA may not only jeopardize longstanding US-Saudi relations, but may also be seen as a blow to the regional axis of moderation and efforts to stabilize the region. 

This is why there was perhaps no better time than the present for the high-profile visit to Turkey by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif. Indeed, the visit is yet another indicator of the increasingly warm relations between Riyadh and Ankara. It follows King Salman’s visit to Turkey last April and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in China at the recent G20 Summit.

The truth is that a stronger Saudi-Turkish alliance is not only in the interest of both countries, but is actually the Middle East’s best — if not the last remaining — bet. Following eight disastrous years of the Obama administration’s “hands-off” approach which left the region in much greater turmoil than before his election, the controversial Iran nuclear deal and the ongoing crisis in Syria, it is now clear that the only capable forces for good left are in Riyadh and Ankara.

The good thing about this alliance is that it was simply meant to be. Both regional powerhouses are Sunni, enjoy historic and excellent trade ties and see eye-to-eye on most political issues, especially regarding Syria where both countries stood with the Syrian people against the tyranny of the Assad regime.

Furthermore, Ankara is now dealing with a more dynamic, proactive Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has shown it is keen to put previous differences aside in favor of greater regional stability. In addition, Riyadh has — in various ways — shown its sincere commitment to Turkey. The most notable was during the recent failed coup when the Saudi position was crystal clear. Riyadh did not hesitate in backing President Erdogan as the legitimate elected leader of the Turkish people.

Despite the fact that many have tried to poison relations between the two countries, the relationship has thankfully remained intact. What is needed now, however, is to strengthen what we already have in order to benefit everyone.

Turkey also needs Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam, as a gigantic standalone market as well as a leader in the GCC, the Arab League and OPEC. There is no question of the importance of Riyadh’s support for Ankara.

In light of the above, one can expect that the Saudi crown prince’s visit is likely to be met with the utmost Turkish delight. 

Faisal J. Abbas is editor in chief of Arab News. He can be reached on Twitter @FaisalJAbbas

