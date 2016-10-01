Islamabad urges UN to act to defuse Kashmir tensions

NEW YORK: Pakistan urged UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday to personally intervene to help defuse rising tensions with India over disputed Kashmir.

“This is a dangerous moment for the region,” Pakistan’s Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told AFP after meeting with Ban at UN headquarters in New York.

“The time has come for bold intervention by him if we are to avoid a crisis, because we can see a crisis building up.”

Lodhi accused India of creating “conditions that pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The UN has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint after New Delhi carried out a series of strikes inside Pakistani Kashmir.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric refused to specify what action Ban might take, but he said that the UN chief “would welcome all proposals” or initiatives aimed at de-escalation.

Ban is following the situation “with great concern,” said Dujarric, citing the escalating rhetoric between the two countries and the increased tensions along the line of control separating Kashmir between Pakistani- and Indian-controlled areas.

A UN military observer mission (UNMOGIP) is looking into reports of cease-fire violations along the line of control and will report to Ban, he added. “UNMOGIP has not directly observed any firing across the line of control related to the latest incident,” he added.

Lodhi said she had suggested to Ban that plans for a visit to India and Pakistan expected in November could be brought forward to avert a crisis.

“This is a crisis between two nuclear neighbors. This is as dangerous as it gets,” said Lodhi.