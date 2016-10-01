Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA: Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden, security officials say. Col. Ali Awwad, head of intelligence in the Buraqa district, was shot dead while he was leaving his house on Friday. Gunmen fled the scene on a motorbike. The killing came less than 24 hours after militants killed another top security official at the Aden airport. The Daesh affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility on Twitter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.