Yemen spy boss gunned down

The Associated Press |

Pro-government soldiers march during a military parade celebrating the 54th anniversary of North Yemen's revolution in the central province of Marib, in this September 27, 2016 photo. (REUTERS)

SANAA: Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden, security officials say. Col. Ali Awwad, head of intelligence in the Buraqa district, was shot dead while he was leaving his house on Friday. Gunmen fled the scene on a motorbike. The killing came less than 24 hours after militants killed another top security official at the Aden airport. The Daesh affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility on Twitter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

