  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli land grab continues

Middle-East

Israeli land grab continues

AFP |

This file photo taken on September 7, 2016 shows Israeli children play outside their home in the wildcat Amona settlement, northeast of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the Israeli occupied West Bank. (AFP)

Jerusalem: Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and an industrial zone near Palestinian political capital Ramallah, the watchdog Peace Now said on Saturday. “While world leaders are gathering to commemorate (former Israeli prime minister) Shimon Peres and his path to peace, the Israeli government is creating another obstacle for the two-state solution by establishing a new settlement in the heart of the West Bank,” Peace Now said in a statement.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kerry ‘lost’ Syria argument: NYT

WASHINGTON US Secretary of State John Kerry in a meeting last week with a small number of Syrian...

Terror strikes Aleppo hospital as Assad forces advance in city

ALEPPO The largest hospital in rebel held east Aleppo was bombed on Saturday for the second time...

Palestinian who wounded Israeli guard killed

JERUSALEM A Palestinian who stabbed and wounded an Israeli security guard at a main military...

Erdogan slams US Congress over JASTA law

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Saturday a US Congress vote to override...

Turkey parliament extends mandate for troops in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA Turkey s parliament on Saturday overwhelmingly approved a one year extension of an...

Russia: 'Terrible consequences' if US attacks Assad forces

BEIRUT Russia warned the United States Saturday against carrying out any attacks on Syrian...

Iran says new attack drone modeled on captured US aircraft

TEHRAN Iran Iran s Revolutionary Guard has built a new attack drone which is similar to a US...

No letup in Russian bombardment of Aleppo as US clings to diplomacy

AMMAN Jordan Russian war planes struck rebel held areas north of Aleppo on Saturday as the army...

Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden...

Russia sending more warplanes to Syria as world anger grows

MOSCOW BEIRUT Russia is sending more warplanes to Syria to further ramp up its campaign of...

Egypt MP ridiculed for proposing college virginity tests

CAIRO An Egyptian member of Parliament is facing ridicule for saying that universities should...

Syria regime advances in Aleppo, MSF decries ‘bloodbath’

BEIRUT Syrian regime forces advanced in the battleground city of Aleppo Friday backed by a...

Iranian journalist’s 10-year sentence condemned

PARIS Reporters Without Borders RSF late on Wednesday condemned a decision by an Iranian appeals...

Indian worker’s suicide in Qatar raises concern over stranded migrants

DOHA The death of an Indian laborer in Qatar who had complained about not being paid and later...

Russia keeps up Syria bombing as UN urges Aleppo evacuations

MOSCOW Russia on Thursday said it would press on with a bombing campaign in Syria ignoring US...

Jordan king visits family of murdered Christian writer

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah II on Thursday visited the home village of Christian writer Nahed...

Around Arab News

OIC’s focuss on education

This refers to news OIC meet in Tashkent to focus on education published in Arab News It was...

Was Shimon Peres a man of peace?

Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed civilians of Palestine are no secret The...

JASTA: The Sooner Congress fixes it, the better

The US lawmakers decision to change JASTA is pragmatic because it will hurt American interests...

How the world reacted after Congress overrode President Obama’s veto of JASTA

US President Barack Obama dubbed it a mistake and basically a political vote He said I understand...

Experts discuss sustainable development of capital city

RIYADH A workshop titled Friendly Sustainable Environment was held at the United Nations...

Israeli land grab continues

Jerusalem Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and...

Saudi Arabia mourns war hero

JEDDAH The nation on Saturday mourned the loss of a Saudi security officer who laid down his life...

Editorial: ‘Abu Sin’ deserves a tryout, not a trial!

It is not surprising that the curious case of Saudi teenager Abu Sin has generated global news...

Crown prince’s Turkey visit gave peace efforts new impetus

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his talks with top Turkish leaders in Ankara...

Top-level meetings reflect strategic partnership

ANKARA The successive summits and exchange of visits between Riyadh and Ankara in a short period...

Damage to Saudi-US ties ‘can be controlled’

RIYADH Two prominent Saudi human rights activists have refrained from diatribe and affirmed their...

Turkish press calls crown prince ‘Prince of War on Terror’

ANKARA Turkey s Anadolu news agency has called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and...

Saudi Oger granted a new contract to run Holy Qur’an printing press

MADINAH Saudi Oger dismissed 1 300 employees working at the King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing...

Mothers-in-law behind 3% of divorce cases

JEDDAH Fifty percent of marital problems originate from troubled relations between wives and her...

Riyadh to host half of trade fairs approved for 2017

RIYADH Riyadh will host about half of the total trade fairs approved for 2017 by the Saudi...

Hiring prices of Indonesian housemaids hiked

JEDDAH Recruitment firms have increased the hiring prices of Indonesian domestic workers...