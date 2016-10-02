Israeli land grab continues

This file photo taken on September 7, 2016 shows Israeli children play outside their home in the wildcat Amona settlement, northeast of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the Israeli occupied West Bank. (AFP)

Jerusalem: Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and an industrial zone near Palestinian political capital Ramallah, the watchdog Peace Now said on Saturday. “While world leaders are gathering to commemorate (former Israeli prime minister) Shimon Peres and his path to peace, the Israeli government is creating another obstacle for the two-state solution by establishing a new settlement in the heart of the West Bank,” Peace Now said in a statement.