  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

Saudi Arabia

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

IBRAHIM NAFFEE |

People's anger can be gauged by their Tweets.

Most customers think telecom firms are unmoved by the campaign. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high prices and "bad services" provided by these companies.
The boycott will cause losses that could reach up to SR50 million if the campaign continues for more than a month, according to an economist.
The boycott started at 6 p.m. Sunday and it will continue for three hours every day. All SIM card users have been requested by campaigners to switch off their phones for three hours every day.
The boycott has been seen as the first of its kind in the Kingdom. Many users of SIM cards complained of an ongoing blocking of free-call applications for smart phones and stopping provision of unlimited Internet packages.
The boycott of telecommunication services has also taken others forms. Thousands of users have unfollowed Twitter accounts of telecommunication companies to create pressure on them to reduce prices and improve services.
One of the Saudi telecommunication companies had announced that it would stop offering unlimited Internet packages, while other firms had said the service and packages would resume. The Communications and Information Technology Commission has remained silent about the decision, sparking intense debates and discussions on social media.
Telecommunication firms have maintained silence too in the face of the boycott. This has encouraged many customers to join the campaign. Most customers think telecom firms are unmoved by the campaign.
Economist Fadal Bou Al-Ainain said telecom firms would lose more than SR50 million if the boycott were to continue for more than one month. The firms review their sales reports every month to check their performance in the Saudi market.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Ainain said this kind of boycott is happening for the first time in the Kingdom. This boycott has been organized very well and it will give highly positive results. The results would impact on the reputation of the firms.
Several sales branches of telecom firms in Riyadh witnessed a low number of visitors and clients, according to a local report. To make matters worse, the boycott comes at a time when the Saudi market is witnessing a recession.
“The boycott campaign will force Saudi telecommunication firms to review their prices and quality of services. There are no other options to avoid huge losses. Organizers of the boycott campaign succeeded in using the social networking websites to encourage users to join the campaign,” Al-Ainain added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Cabinet: JASTA a source of ‘great concern to global community’

RIYADH The Cabinet on Monday said the recently enacted US law allowing citizens to sue the...

Erdogan came across as a 'committed Muslim leader,' says Saudi journalist who interviewed him

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came across as a committed Islamic oriented leader...

‘We were forced to intervene in Yemen’

RIYADH The lack of intervention by Saudi Arabia and Arab coalition forces in Yemen would have...

5 enemy infiltrators killed in Jazan; Hadi forces capture Houthi stronghold

JEDDAH The Saudi Yemeni border has witnessed relative calm in the last two days after Saudi armed...

Houthi terror poses threat to global shipping: Coalition

JEDDAH Iran backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen are posing a threat to shipping in the strategic...

Breast cancer drive launched

RIYADH In a Kingdom wide awareness program to reduce the incidence of breast cancer the Ministry...

Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing Complex Secretary General Dr Mohammed Salim Al Awfi has...

KACST brings KSA’s economy into digital age

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in partnership with Siemens hosted on Sept...

Repeal JASTA, New York Times urges US Congress

JEDDAH The New York Times has urged the US Congress to repeal the so called 9 11 Bill or the...

KSA switches to Gregorian calendar

RIYADH Salaries allowances and other payments to public servants will now be paid according to...

Government introduces reforms to civil service

RIYADH The new job evaluation system recently announced by the Ministry of Civil Services as part...

MERS infection most virulent in Ramadan

RIYADH A total of 192 people including 131 men were infected with Middle East Respiratory...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...