Al Khozama makes it ‘magnificent seven’ at World Travel Awards

Highlighting its role in setting new benchmarks of excellence for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry, Al Khozama Management Company (Al Khozama), the Kingdom’s major hospitality and property management company, received a further seven awards this month to bring its total number of accolades to 14 for the year.

The latest awards were received at the recent World Travel Awards, which took place at the St. Regis Hotel in Dubai on Sept. 29.

With luxury at the core of its value proposition, Al Khozama was recognized across categories for its delivery of the highest level of premium service in the regional hospitality industry.

Named Saudi Arabia’s Leading Luxury Hospitality Company for 2016 for the third consecutive year, Al Khozama underlines its commanding position in the hospitality industry. Al Khozama also received six awards across its portfolio of properties.

Al Khozama’s premium luxury Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh was recognized as Middle East’s Leading Business & Conference Hotel, and the Al Faisaliah Suites was voted the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Suites Hotel.

The company’s breadth of expertise was also highlighted in properties managed by Al Khozama, with the Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina in King Abdullah Economic City named Saudi Arabia’s Leading Business & Leisure Hotel 2016, and the Al Shohada Hotel in the religious city of Makkah receiving the World Travel Awards for Makkah’s Leading Hotel in Service Excellence 2016 for the third consecutive year.

“Al Khozama’s ongoing achievements pay testament to the company’s consistent and continued efforts to deliver excellence on all levels,” said Abdulaziz S. Al-Habib, president of Al Khozama Management Company.

Hussein Hatata, VP, hospitality division of Al Khozama Management Company, said: “These awards, which we are highly honored to receive, represent the successful implementation of a vision created by our board of directors and put into practice throughout Al Khozama’s hospitality portfolio.