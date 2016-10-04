Flynas gets Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline accolade again

Flynas, the Kingdom’s national carrier, has been named as the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline at the World Travel Awards 2016, for the second year in a row. The award was presented to flynas during a ceremony in Dubai on Sept. 29.

In bestowing the award, the organizers noted flynas’ significant expansion over the past 12 months, an increased number of destinations, growth in naSmiles, it loyalty program, and market leading enhancements in its customer focused mobile app and ecommerce suite of products.

Bander Al-Mohanna, CEO of NAS Holding, said: "We are delighted that this work continues to be recognized by the global aviation industry for the second year in a row."

Al-Mohanna added: "While 2016 was a year of major expansion for flynas in terms of business growth and business decisions, we remain committed to continuing to invest in our products and services for the benefit of our guests.”

For this special occasion, flynas has also announced that all guests can now get a discount of SR100 on all of its international destinations by using the promo code, WEWON, on flynas website or on flynas' mobile application. The offer took effect on Tuesday and will last for seven days till Oct. 10, and will give flynas guests the chance to travel until Dec. 31.

World Travel Awards celebrates its 23rd anniversary year in 2016. The annual program is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.