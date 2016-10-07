  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

Saudi Arabia

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

RIYADH: An Indian woman, who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid, received SR45,000 in back wages for 14 years of employment on the intervention of the Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah.
The maid, Kedeswari Sellamuthu from Chennnai, Tamil Nadu, went to Sri Lanka in 2003 and was sent to the Kingdom for employment on a Sri Lankan passport.
Sellamuthu, who holds a passport under the name of Zareena Salee, confessed to the Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah that she had obtained a Sri Lankan passport through an agent who trained her to pose as a Muslim woman from Sri Lanka to obtain the Lankan passport. She had submitted forged documents to obtain a Sri Lankan passport from the Sri Lankan Immigration Department.
She said that there were two other women who had come to Sri Lanka in a similar situation, and they were sent to Kuwait for employment.
Sri Lankan Consul General Faizer Mackeen, who personally dealt with the case, told Arab News that this is a clear case of human trafficking into the Kingdom by unscrupulous agents in Sri Lanka.
Although the consulate has pursued the Saudi sponsor to obtain her back wages on humanitarian grounds, Mackeen said that the maid will be subject to severe grilling by investigators in Colombo to determine the culprits behind the scene.
On arrival at the Colombo airport, the maid will be taken for questioning by investigators.
”It needs the attention of the relevant authorities and investigations to find out the truth behind this racket, which could also be a security lapse,” the diplomat said.
Mackeen further explained that the maid had contracted with the Saudi employer for a monthly salary of SR400, which was not paid at all by the sponsor during the past 14 years. The sponsor, he said, has now paid the back wages as well as the airfare to Sri Lanka.
Deputy Foreign Minister Harsha de Silva alleged that there has been an “agency mafia” operating for a long time in the country which has been exploiting unsuspecting workers who depend on them to find work. ”This is a clear example of such an activity,” he added.
According to the deputy minister, job agents charge employers SR25,000 for each Sri Lankan sent to work in Saudi Arabia through the agency, while agent fees charged from all other nations remained less than SR15,000.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

Man dies after projectile lands in Jazan

JEDDAH A man has died after a projectile landed in Jazan province in southern Saudi Arabia early...

Ministries point fingers at each other in school textbook row

JEDDAH Both the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Education have denied...

Kingdom-wide meetings planned to defeat extremism

JEDDAH The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND is stepping up efforts to boost...

Consuls of 17 countries congratulate KSA for successful organization of Haj

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and...

Shoura Council asks Ministry of Justice to clear backlog of 143,000 cases

RIYADH The Shoura Council on Wednesday called on the Ministry of Justice to speedily settle 143...

Houthi attack on border repelled

JEDDAH The Saudi air defense dealt a heavy blow to Iran backed Houthi rebels and Republican Guard...

Abu Sin released on bail

JEDDAH A 19 year old Saudi man Abu Sin who was arrested on charges of unethical behavior has been...

Saudi Arabia provides health care to Syrian refugees at Zaatari

RIYADH The Saudi Specialized Clinics SSC the medical arm of the Saudi National Campaign SNC which...

Repatriation of Filipinos under king’s order begins

JEDDAH RIYADH The repatriation of Filipino workers of Saudi Oger under an aid plan announced by...

GCC ministers discuss uniform anti-terror law

RIYADH Justice ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Wednesday stressed...

Saudi lawyers undergo training to represent the needy for free

JEDDAH One hundred lawyers recently completed a training session that qualifies them to represent...

Taxi firms not linked to Wasl will be suspended

JEDDAH Taxi firms that are not linked to the Wasl electronic platform will not be allowed to...

Municipality Excellence Expansion Summit opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Modernization of the municipalities was the theme of the Municipality Excellence Expansion...

UN applauds Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian efforts

RIYADH Saudi Arabia won laurels from the United Nations on Wednesday for its continuous global...

Around Arab News

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...

Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore based artist painter sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal an...

Riyal’s devaluation unlikely

Talk of Saudi riyal s devaluation is not new As and when there is a political or economic crisis...

Less talk, more action needed on women’s rights!

This week Ankara hosted a significant workshop entitled The role of women in the development of...

Putting populist revolt in its place

In many Western democracies this is a year of revolt against elites The success of the Brexit...

Battle for Mosul and challenge for Abadi government

Mosul is the land the second greatest city in Iraq where the decisive battle is expected to take...

It is not only Britain trying to redivide Europe

The first scene of Alfred Jarry s parody of Macbeth is set in Poland a place the play s stage...

Education woes of Syrian refugee children

Twelve year old Abdulrahman has not set foot in a classroom for nearly three years Instead of...

Pitt was my 1st crush: Britney

LOS ANGELES Britney Spears has revealed her first crush was Brad Pitt According to Mirror the...

Emirati designer brings vintage vibe to Dubai catwalk

DUBAI A vintage carnival in Australia provided the inspiration for Emirati designer Lamya Abedin...

Kadyrov hits back at critics after sons fight in MMA bouts

MOSCOW Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday denied accusations of cruelty after his sons...

Apes show complex skills watching ‘King Kong’ videos

WASHINGTON Scientists using homemade videos featuring a person in a King Kong costume have...

Brosnan shakes and stirs with Indian ‘pan masala’ advert

NEW DELHI Former 007 star Pierce Brosnan sparked ridicule on social media Friday by starring in a...