  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • A poisoned chalice

Columns

A poisoned chalice

Andrew J. Bowen |

Andrew Bowen

It's Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, Hillary Clinton is elected president of the United States after a long, bitter, and rancorous campaign against reality television star and real estate executive Donald Trump. Mr. Trump could never fully recover from a series of devastating recordings, which were released throughout October highlighting that the candidate is as boorish and predatory in private as he is in public.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin watches as that brief large orange blip of a potential Trump presidency disappears as quickly as it emerged. The closest Putin will likely see of Trump is a hotel of his namesake in Moscow, as Ivanka Trump struggles to find a market where her father’s name still resonates luxury and power. Alleged Russian government-linked hacking to President-elect Clinton’s e-mails and the Democratic Party National Committees’ servers only managed to end the Party Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s fraught tenure. In contrast to his tactical moves in Ukraine and Syria, Putin’s play for a Trump presidency didn’t bear out.

Putin’s Syria Play
After having US Secretary of State John Kerry drawn into an endless circus of diplomacy with his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for over a year, Putin decides to make one final major tactical move in the lame-duck days of the Obama presidency. Putin recognizes it’s better to cut a deal with Obama on Syria than wait until Clinton takes office who will be much less accommodating.
Aleppo, for all intents and purposes, has fallen to President Assad’s control. While views vary in Moscow and Tehran over the need for Aleppo to secure their own interests in Syria, there’s no deep appetite for a further campaign in the north and northwest of Syria. Having reached a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Putin, Erdogan has consolidated Turkey’s own position in northern Syrian with little Russian interference.
The southern front is by no means in play for Russia or Iran. Obama, despite some tough talk on Russia from Kerry the past month, is focused on the campaign against Daesh in Mosul and potentially, Raqa’a. Neither Putin nor Khamenei are itching to “liberate” those parts of Syria even if President Assad may rhetorically boast it’s on the table.
The border areas with Lebanon are largely already under Hezbollah control. Homs and Hama are still regime priorities, but for Moscow and Tehran, President Assad’s position in Syria is all but guaranteed and so are their interests. The risks of not going for a deal and waiting for the new administration in their view outweigh any of the potential further benefits they could gain.
Putin knows there’s the perfect man to make the deal, Secretary John Kerry. For Kerry, a Syrian peace deal increasingly looks to be the one that got away in terms of legacy moments. Even when the White House sighed about the utility of another round of negotiations, the secretary of state couldn’t let go.

A Fait Acompli
Putin offers both a new version of the cessation of hostilities agreement with some coordinated targeting of Daesh and Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (Al Nusra), which failed to materialize in practice last month and a new commitment to re-start the negotiations in Vienna around finding a political settlement. He also makes a humanitarian gesture of allowing assistance to recently “liberated” and besieged areas.
For Obama, even though he knows this is a poisoned chalice, sees no downsides to letting his Secretary of State John Kerry engage Moscow on this new offer. The upside is when writing his memoirs and reflecting on Syria in his post-presidency days, the president can say that under his leadership, he was the one who kept the US out of a new war in the Middle East and set Syria on the path to a political settlement. Obama has no interest in owning the final negotiated terms on Syria, which would likely be hammered out by Clinton’s new secretary of state. Kerry, who has pushed for such an agreement for months, eagerly embraces this final diplomatic mission.
Putin’s aware of how little leverage Kerry has when he goes into these new negotiations with Lavrov to lock it down. This makes offering a bad deal to Washington easier. While it’s unlikely that Kerry and Lavrov can fully hammer out a final agreement before January 2017, Clinton essentially then becomes a fait acompli to a poisoned Russian-American understanding on Syria’s future. While Putin failed to keep Clinton out of the White House, the Russian president scored in Syria.
In the wake of the recent failed UN resolution on Syria, even though this is all hypothetical, it’s not too hard to see this poisoned chalice becoming a reality.

Andrew J. Bowen, Ph.D. is a Global Fellow in the Middle East Program of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
in Washington, DC.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Syrians at mercy of ‘Washington barber’

Although Syria s tragedy is too painful to be associated with humor the suffering that both...

Why are Republicans dropping Trump?

For the legion of Republicans who abandoned Donald Trump on Saturday recoiling in horror from...

Is hijab an object of derision?

When western feminists and human rights activists attack Islam they often zero in on the most...

Reversing the brain drain

With physicians already scarce worldwide demand for foreign born doctors in the United States and...

15 years later, what did the Americans achieve in Afghanistan?

The Afghanistan War turned 15 on Oct 7 and on this tragic anniversary Americans need to demand...

Historic loss for Lula’s party

The results of the first round of municipal elections held across Brazil last Sunday were a blow...

Using water as a political weapon

As tensions in South Asia rise forget the nuclear threat or the use of other sophisticated modern...

Dawn of climate-friendly air travel

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected demand for air travel is growing with more than...

Less talk, more action needed on women’s rights!

This week Ankara hosted a significant workshop entitled The role of women in the development of...

Putting populist revolt in its place

In many Western democracies this is a year of revolt against elites The success of the Brexit...

Battle for Mosul and challenge for Abadi government

Mosul is the land the second greatest city in Iraq where the decisive battle is expected to take...

It is not only Britain trying to redivide Europe

The first scene of Alfred Jarry s parody of Macbeth is set in Poland a place the play s stage...

Education woes of Syrian refugee children

Twelve year old Abdulrahman has not set foot in a classroom for nearly three years Instead of...

Eyes in the sky

Until very recently drones were more commonly associated with taking lives than with saving them...

Clinton more liked than Trump in China

A survey found that Hillary Clinton is better liked than Donald Trump in China where the US...

Problem with referendums

President Juan Manuel Santos was not obliged to hold a referendum to ratify the deal to end sixty...

Around Arab News

Syrians at mercy of ‘Washington barber’

Although Syria s tragedy is too painful to be associated with humor the suffering that both...

A poisoned chalice

It s Tuesday Nov 8 2016 Hillary Clinton is elected president of the United States after a long...

Why are Republicans dropping Trump?

For the legion of Republicans who abandoned Donald Trump on Saturday recoiling in horror from...

Is hijab an object of derision?

When western feminists and human rights activists attack Islam they often zero in on the most...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia declared a six month state of emergency on Sunday following months of...

Explosion kills Tuareg leader outside north Mali UN camp

KIDAL Mali A Tuareg militant leader in the volatile north Malian city of Kidal was killed on...

Mauritania opposition slams idea of third term for president

NOUAKCHOTT Mauritania s opposition denounced the government Saturday after it said that lifting...

Nigeria police detain judges, seize assets in corruption probe

ABUJA Nigeria s secret police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and assets in a...

Kingdom emerges third globally in ethylene output

JUBAIL Saudi Arabia maintained its leading position as the third largest producer of ethylene...

Iraq’s minister wants country to raise oil output in 2017

BAGHDAD Iraq s Oil Minister Jabar Al Luaibi has urged oil and natural gas producers operating in...

Saudi bourse ‘needs more policy support’

JEDDAH The Saudi stock market dropped 2 2 percent Sunday as a Jeddah based economist stressed...

Qatar Airways makes major purchase of Boeing jets

WASHINGTON Qatar Airways ordered 40 Boeing Co widebody jets valued at 11 7 billion and signed a...

GCC bond market to gain momentum

DUBAI The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC region s bond market which saw record sales in the first...

New Yemeni Haj minister vows to streamline operations

MAKKAH The new Yemeni minister of endowments Ahmed Attia vowed to punish owners of Yemeni Haj and...

Saudi designers dazzle at Dubai fashion week

DUBAI From a mother and daughter duo hooked on denim to an art inspired fashionista female...

Lohan brings smiles to Syrian refugees

ISTANBUL Turkey s state run news agency says Lindsay Lohan has visited a government run refugee...