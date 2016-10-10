  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

2.7 million traffic violations a year in Riyadh

ARAB NEWS |

A picture taken April 15, 2016 show tens of thousands of vehicles that were seized by police forces due to traffic violations at a makeshift impound in the Wadi Laban suburb, west of Riyadh. (AFP)

RIYADH: Riyadh is witnessing rapid development in terms of area and population density, with the city’s total population reaching nearly 6 million people.
The population growth has also been accompanied by considerable urban growth and high density of cars, with an estimated 2.7 million vehicles plying on the city’s roads in around 7 million daily trips.
The most important roads for traffic movement in the city are King Fahd Road, which passes through central Riyadh from the south to the north; Khurais Road, which connects the western and eastern parts of the city; King Abdullah Road; Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Road; Al-Arouba Road; Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Road; the ring roads; Al-Olaya Road; the Specialist Road; and King Abdul Aziz Road.
With such high traffic movement comes a large number of traffic violations. Traffic authorities in the capital are working on reducing such violations through various strict penalties and fines stipulated in the Traffic Law and regulations.
Statistics of Riyadh traffic for the last Hijri year that ended on Oct. 1 reveal traffic patrols in the field reported 2,309,470 violations that mostly involved speeding, illegal turns, driving without a license, running traffic signals, absence of license plates, failure to wear a seatbelt, tinting windows, drifting, illegal parking, using cellphones wile driving and the entry of trucks on roads during prohibited hours.
The head of the Riyadh Traffic Department, Brig. Gen. Mohammed bin Shabab Al-Buqmi, said the application of traffic regulations is among the top priorities of officers in the field, noting that his department is keen on realizing the highest level of traffic safety and protecting lives and property.
He said the clear directives of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, as well as the follow-up of the directors of public security, Riyadh police and the General Department of Traffic confirm the common desire to increase the level of traffic safety and reduce violations by applying strict penalties to violators based on the extent of the violation.

