  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

Saudi Arabia

Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

JEDDAH: The social networking website, Twitter, witnessed a wave of tweets condemning a ballistic missile attack by Houthi militia from Saada in the direction of Taif, near Makkah, on Sunday.

Muslims from all Islamic countries expressed their rejection, in tweets, of attack on regions near the holy sites. They said that this attack has targeted all Muslims. Hashtags of #HouthisStrikeMakkah and #Taif_is_fine trended internationally after the Saudi-led coalition confirmed the news of the attack.
All commenters using these hashtags said that this crime, targeting the Makkah region, is a evidence of the crimes of the Houthis and militias supporting Ali Abdullah Saleh who have no degree of morality and humanity.
Khalid Al-Yafei, a Yemeni political activist, said that this attack means the Houthis would target all Muslims, while the Houthi coup against the legitimate government in Yemen shows that they would implement plans to kill and terrorize Muslims.
Sultan Al-Qahtani, a public relations activist, said that the Houthi crime in targeting Makkah is clear evidence of their warcrimes, but “we, as a people, will stand against them and stop their crimes.”
Sheikh Jamal bin Attaf Al-Keldah, chief of the Bin Attaf Yemeni tribe, said that the rebels bombed a relief ship in Bab Al-Mandab Strait. Their missiles also indiscriminately targeted inhabited areas. However, they become angry when the United Nations condemns their acts.
Salim Al-Shaibani, a Saudi writer and media adviser, posed the question to all Muslims: “Do you know the distance between the site where the missile fell in Taif, and Makkah?” It is only 40 km, he said, wondering about Houthis’ goals in targeting these areas.
Haifa Al-Zahrani, a Saudi woman working in the media, said that the end of the Houthis is near. They will be defeated within a few months by the Saudi-led coalition. 
Saad Jabbar, a Saudi also working in the media, said it is necessary to organize an urgent Islamic meeting to support the Kingdom as the Houthis would target the Makkah region. He stressed the fact that Iranian officials had previously said they would strike Makkah. Muslims must confront them in their own homes, he added.
In hashtaq “Taif_is_fine,” most twitter users thanked and appreciated the heroes of the Saudi Royal Air Force who have proved the highest degree of efficiency and excellence in intercepting Houthi missiles. Thy said that all cities of the Kingdom enjoy safety and security.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

HNC appeal: Save Syria from tyranny

RIYADH The main Syrian opposition group on Monday asked international and regional organizations...

12 years for citizen supporting Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in jail for his...

6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

JEDDAH At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row Badr bin Awfan Al Shimari...

Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to hire more women in the airline s catering division...

Fraud, deceit about lineage prompts court ruling forcing wife to divorce husband

JEDDAH A case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al Ayina about social...

Pearl Initiative, UN Global Compact to host forum in Dubai on Oct. 27

RIYADH The Pearl Initiative a leading business led non profit organization in the Gulf will host...

Saudi Arabia calls on Arab nations to stand with Syrian people

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday urged all Arab countries to stand with the Syrian people and demand...

Riyadh denounces Houthi attack on US warship

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia denounced Monday a Yemeni militia attack on a US Navy destroyer saying such...

HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman Guest of Honour at British Embassy Reception

RIYADH Her Royal Highness Princess Hussa Bint Salman Bin Abduaziz was the Guest of Honour at a...

2.7 million traffic violations a year in Riyadh

RIYADH Riyadh is witnessing rapid development in terms of area and population density with the...

JIAT to join Yemen bombing probe, US advice to be sought

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Sunday it...

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince discusses regional developments with John Kerry

JEDDAH Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and defence minister Mohamed bin Salman received a phone call...

Video trials will begin next week

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice has said that remote trials through video will begin at the start...

Saudi envoy to Korea requests Seoul’s help in finding ‘runaway girls’

RIYADH The Saudi embassy in Seoul South Korea confirmed it received a call from the parents of...

‘Discover Saudi Arabia’ attracts 750 in the US

WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia has the world s third largest scholarship programs after China and India...

Around Arab News

Emirati model conquers catwalk dream

DUBAI In a flowing scarlet dress Rafeea Al Hajsi fulfilled a dream by becoming the first Emirati...

Houthis should be countered

Yemen s civil war has reached Saudi borders and the firing of projectiles by Houthis is...

Private sector and nonprofits

This is in reference to Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly story published in...

Arab fashion show in London

Led by Saudis and Emiratis Arab female designers have made waves among The City s fashionistas by...

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

Presidential debate showed ‘two visions of US’: Arab experts

JEDDAH The second US presidential debate on Sunday between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton left...

Yasir Al-Yasiri starts filming for new Arabic comedy in UAE

ABU DHABI Image Nation Abu Dhabi a leading media and entertainment company has announced that...

Clinton wins second debate, polls show

WASHINGTON Polls suggest that Hillary Clinton won Sunday s bitter US presidential debate against...

UN chief says Assad ‘failure’ caused 300,000 deaths

BERLIN UN chief Ban Ki moon says Syrian President Bashar Assad s failure of leadership caused the...

HNC appeal: Save Syria from tyranny

RIYADH The main Syrian opposition group on Monday asked international and regional organizations...

Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

JEDDAH The social networking website Twitter witnessed a wave of tweets condemning a ballistic...

12 years for citizen supporting Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in jail for his...

6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

JEDDAH At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row Badr bin Awfan Al Shimari...

Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to hire more women in the airline s catering division...

Fraud, deceit about lineage prompts court ruling forcing wife to divorce husband

JEDDAH A case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al Ayina about social...

Pearl Initiative, UN Global Compact to host forum in Dubai on Oct. 27

RIYADH The Pearl Initiative a leading business led non profit organization in the Gulf will host...