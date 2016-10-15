Lebanese diva Haifa ‘world’s most beautiful’?

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe teased her fans by posting on her Instagram page a new video and captioning it ‘Soon’.



The video shows the stunning diva in a new photo shoot — a mirror reflection shoot accompanied by beautiful music.

Wehbe is wearing a black minidress designed by Ali Qarawi, who described her on his Instagram page as the ‘most beautiful woman on earth’.

The video was liked by Wehbe’s fans who asked numerous questions to her on the upcoming surprise.

Meanwhile, Wehbe shared new pictures of gifts she received with her name on them, and commented: “Thank you for the beautiful gifts.” The post received over 25,000 likes.

The story was reported by Arabic women’s website Fuschia and retweeted by Wehbe. The singer also tweeted to Fuschia, thanking them for the article. ‘Thank you for your lovely words ... have a good day to you and your beloved readers,’ she wrote.