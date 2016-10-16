  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Free Syrian Army captures Dabiq from Daesh

Middle-East

Free Syrian Army captures Dabiq from Daesh

Reuters |

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army cheer and react as they fight against the Daesg group on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq on Saturday. The Turkish-backed fighters captured Dabiq with little resistance early Sunday. (AFP/Nazeer al-Khatib)

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq from Daesh on Sunday, forcing the jihadist group from a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with the West.
The rebels, backed by Turkish tanks and warplanes, also took neighboring Soran, said Ahmed Osman, head of the Sultan Murad group, one of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions involved in the clashes on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“The Daesh myth of their great battle in Dabiq is finished,” he told Reuters, using a pejorative name for Daesh.
An Islamic prophesy names Dabiq as the site of a battle between Muslims and infidels that will presage doomsday, a message used extensively in Daesh’s propaganda. The group also named a publication after the northwest village.
However, the jihadist group has appeared to back away from Dabiq’s symbolism more recently after advances by Turkey-backed rebels put the village at risk of capture, saying this battle was not the one described in the prophesy.
“It seems like Daesh has mostly left the area,” said a Turkish military source, but warning that the FSA groups still needed to clear land mines from the village.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, had said Daesh brought 1,200 fighters to defend Dabiq.
Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation, bringing rebels backed by its own armor and air force into action against Daesh, in August, aiming to clear the group from its border and stop Kurdish fighters gaining ground in that area.
Daesh is also facing an expected offensive soon against its most important Iraqi possession, the city of Mosul, while the US-backed, Kurd-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces also threaten to advance on its Syrian capital of Raqqa.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

No breakthrough in Lausanne Syria talks

LAUSANNE Talks in Switzerland between Washington Moscow and Syria s neighbors ended within hours...

Turkey-backed forces attack Daesh bastion

BEIRUT Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish airstrikes launched an offensive Saturday to...

Russian ship departs for Syria; Merkel sees regime ‘war crimes’

BERLIN Some actions in Syria have come very close to war crimes German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Blow to Libya unity govt as rival seizes headquarters

TRIPOLI Libya s UN backed unity government suffered a blow in its Tripoli base late Friday when a...

Iraqi special forces outside Mosul

KHAZER Iraq A few hundred Iraqi special forces arrived Friday at the front line near militant...

Experts discover ‘cavities’ in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

CAIRO Egypt s Great Pyramid of Giza could contain two previously unknown cavities scientists...

Suicide bombing, shootouts kill around 55 in Iraq

BAGHDAD Around 55 people were killed in Iraq in attacks on Saturday that targeted a Shiite Muslim...

JIAT: Yemen funeral targeted based on wrong information; Coalition accepts findings

JEDDAH A joint investigation team on Saturday found that the Saudi led Coalition bombed a funeral...

Israeli rights group urges UN to end Palestinian occupation

UNITED NATIONS An Israeli human rights group urged the UN Security Council to take decisive...

Turkey determined to join Mosul offensive; Daesh drowns 58 ‘coup plotters’

ISTANBUL Turkey is determined to take part in a planned operation by coalition forces to oust...

Moscow ‘may consider’ supplying Ankara with air defense systems

MOSCOW The Kremlin said Friday it may consider supplying Turkey with air defense systems in a...

No letup in Assad’s Aleppo savagery

BEIRUT Residents of opposition held eastern Aleppo woke up to a fresh wave of airstrikes Friday...

Israel suspends cooperation with UNESCO over resolutions stressing Palestinian heritage

JERUSALEM Israel suspended cooperation with UNESCO Friday after the UN cultural organization...

Daesh kills 12 military personnel in Egypt’s Sinai

ISMAILIA Egypt Suspected Daesh gunmen killed 12 members of Egypt s military in North Sinai...

Explosion kills six at funeral in Yemen’s Marib — agency

SANAA An explosion killed six people and wounded 20 as they attended a funeral service in the...

Around Arab News

Free Syrian Army captures Dabiq from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq from Daesh on Sunday forcing...

Saudi envoy to Iraq named minister of state

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to Iraq Thamer Al Sabhan is now minister of state for the Gulf...

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

Gulf real estate investors welcome UK law to attack criminal finances

JEDDAH Gulf investors Saturday welcomed tough new laws being planned in Britain to tackle London...

No breakthrough in Lausanne Syria talks

LAUSANNE Talks in Switzerland between Washington Moscow and Syria s neighbors ended within hours...

Turkey-backed forces attack Daesh bastion

BEIRUT Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish airstrikes launched an offensive Saturday to...

Prince Sultan bin Salman calls for a change in work culture

RIYADH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition fighting the Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wrongly attacked a...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

Russian ship departs for Syria; Merkel sees regime ‘war crimes’

BERLIN Some actions in Syria have come very close to war crimes German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Emirates Skywards partners with Dubai Duty Free

Emirates Skywards the award winning frequent flyer program of Emirates airline has partnered with...

SEC establishes Generation & Optimization Center with GE

Saudi Electricity Company SEC has selected GE as its solutions provider to drive a nationwide...

Mobily endorses construction of one of DCA stages

Mobily CEO Ahmad Farroukh visited the site of charitable investment project Khair Makkah Mobily...

Saudi Build highlights construction sector’s opportunities, challenges

Saudi Build will be launched this year under the slogan the challenges and opportunities for huge...

GITEX Technology Week: KSA official country partner

GITEX Technology Week 2016 opens Sunday showcasing how startups and innovative technologies are...

Daikin Air Conditioning to support Vision 2030 with green activities

Daikin Air Conditioning claimed as the global number one in air conditioning AC solutions that...