  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Let us hope Houthis respect the cease-fire this time!

Columns

Let us hope Houthis respect the cease-fire this time!

Faisal J. Abbas |

The US-British call for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire between the Iran-backed Houthis and the legitimate Hadi government (which is supported by the Gulf and the international community) comes at a crucial time. It may also be beneficial to end Yemen’s ongoing misery, which began when the Houthi militias overthrew Hadi in late 2014, provided that these criminal, extremist militias actually respect the cease-fire this time.
Apart from allowing wounds to heal, and providing a chance to return to the negotiating table, this cease-fire will help the Saudi-led coalition reassess the troublesome revelations which have recently emerged that the Yemeni government has provided wrong intelligence which has led to last week’s unfortunate Sanaa funeral strike.
It must be noted here that at the time, the coalition announced an immediate investigation with the Joint Investigation and Assessment Team (JIAT), and said it would seek US advice — given America’s experience in the matter — over the issue. Later, Riyadh announced that families of the victims will be compensated and that procedures will be taken to do what is needed with those responsible.
The cease-fire would also be a chance for the Yemeni government to regroup and reassess its negotiation strategy, particularly that Saudi Foreign Ministry’s position has always been that the Houthis — despite their crimes against Yemen — remain a vital part of the country’s components.
This cease-fire should be also a chance for this wicked militia to see what it has managed to achieve over nearly two years, apart from death, destruction and devastation.

More than huffing and puffing
However, one should draw the line between what is attainable and what is merely wishful thinking. The Houthi militias — currently busy firing missiles on the US Navy stationed in the Gulf of Aden — have never respected cease-fires; they have always used such opportunities to regroup, rearm and then re-launch new attacks targeting innocent men, women and schoolchildren in the southern border cities of the Kingdom.
So, the US and UK are welcome to demand this much-needed cease-fire; however, for Washington and London to be reasonable and respected, they must also ensure that the Houthi militias don’t — yet again — utilize this opportunity to commit more crimes against their own people, Saudi Arabia or the US armed forces.
Yet, after America ignored its own red-line in Syria in 2013, and given that the Houthis have waged not one, not two… but THREE missile attacks on the US Navy over the past week without fearing any serious repercussions; one should be forgiven for not thinking huffing and puffing by world superpowers will act as a deterrent to these criminal religious fanatics.
If anything — and given the current administration’s “hands off” foreign policy — one may also be excused for thinking that this new cease-fire will serve Washington with a way to be “saved by the bell.”
After all, it would require significant — and a rather interesting — justification back home for the US to explain to voters how the Iran nuclear deal ended up empowering and funding the very same militia, which is attacking the US Navy in Yemen!

Faisal J. Abbas is the editor in chief of Arab News. He can be reached on Twitter
@FaisalJAbbas

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

The rise of Trump

As I have traveled around the world in recent weeks I am repeatedly asked two questions Is it...

US should emphasize harmony with China

The two American presidential candidates give the impression of being rather hostile toward China...

The sustaining peace mindset

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them UN insiders are also...

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

No difference between Houthis and Al-Qaeda

US warplanes finally struck Houthi sites and radars on the Red Sea coast after US navy ships were...

Marriages and discrimination

I read with pleasure the report that the Supreme Judicial Council issued an order to all the...

Trump and the changing US political landscape

Whether you like Donald Trump or not one thing about him is undeniable He has managed to upset...

Challenges ahead for new UN chief

The United Nations General Assembly has on Oct 13 affirmed Ant nio Guterres the former premier of...

Ankara treads a fine line between regional challenges

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m in late May had said Turkey has a lot of problems We have...

Latin America’s desperados

They are typically given the choice to leave immediately or stay and be killed Central America s...

Brave French position in the times of conflict

A strong diplomatic standoff is on between France on one side and the Assad regime Iran and...

Hollande’s Putin standoff fuels French poll debate

French President Francois Hollande is under fire from left and right wing politicians over how he...

The damage done to GOP

With Donald Trump s US election prospects dimming and controversy swirling around him future...

Saudi citizenship rules need a review

Saudi citizenship rules have always been kind of tricky not to mention notoriously difficult for...

Mayday in the UK

Conservative Brexiteers who campaigned for the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union...

Around Arab News

Houthi attacks blamed on US inaction

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Let us hope Houthis respect the cease-fire this time!

The US British call for an immediate and unconditional cease fire between the Iran backed Houthis...

The rise of Trump

As I have traveled around the world in recent weeks I am repeatedly asked two questions Is it...

US should emphasize harmony with China

The two American presidential candidates give the impression of being rather hostile toward China...

The sustaining peace mindset

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them UN insiders are also...

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States...

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Trump to be ‘best friends’ with India if elected

EDISON N J Donald Trump says that if he s elected to the White House there won t be any...

Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

BANGKOK Thailand has sought to dispel any concern about a royal succession after Crown Prince...

Saudi woman’s mobile boutique clicks

RIYADH Dalal bint Taleb a computer programming student at King Saud University has used her...

Serbs arrested for attack plot as Montenegro votes

PODGORICA Montenegro Montenegro said it had foiled a plot by a group of Serbs who were planning...

Ethiopia announces new curbs

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia imposed curbs on its opposition travel restrictions on diplomats and a dusk...

Merkel critic holding out for cap on refugees Germany accepts

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s most prominent domestic critic in the migrant crisis...

Niger says US aid worker ‘most likely being held by Mali militants’

ABIDJAN A US aid worker kidnapped in Niger is likely being held by militants from the Movement...

Nissan-Petromin plans to open 20 more showrooms in Kingdom

Nissan Petromin Nissan s new dealer in Saudi Arabia opened its first showroom in Riyadh on Oct 10...

AIB conducts aviation accident communication strategy workshop

The Aviation Investigation Bureau AIB held a weeklong workshop entitled The national strategy for...