  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

RIYADH: The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire which is to take effect shortly before midnight Wednesday, the UN special envoy to Yemen announced Monday.
A U.N. statement said Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed "welcomes the restoration of the Cessation of Hostilities, which will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed and will allow for the expanded delivery of humanitarian assistance."
Ahmed said he had received assurances from all Yemeni parties to cease hostilities at 11:59 p.m. Yemen time on Oct. 19 "for an initial period of 72 hours, subject to renewal."
Earlier, Saudi Arabia welcomed a statement issued after the London meeting on Yemen, which expressed support for the efforts of Ahmed, the Cabinet said in a statement, following its weekly meeting.
The meeting was chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, who briefed the Cabinet on the outcome of Ahmed’s meeting in London to discuss the situation in Yemen.
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said, before the Ahmed’s ceasefire announcement, that Saudi Arabia is prepared to agree to a cease-fire in Yemen if the Iran-allied Houthis agree, adding that he was sceptical about efforts for peace after previous cease-fire attempts had failed. “Everybody wants a cease-fire in Yemen, nobody more so than the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the coalition members,” he told reporters in London.
He accused the Houthis of reneging on previous deals. “So yes, we come at this with a lot of cynicism. But we are prepared, the Yemeni government is prepared, to agree to a cessation of hostilities if the Houthis agree to it. The coalition countries will respect the desire of the Yemeni government,” Al-Jubeir said.
“The momentum is going against them in Yemen. They’re losing more territory, more people are mobilized against them. They are not paying their bills, businesses are not extending credit to them,” Al-Jubeir said.
Essam bin Saad bin Said, acting minister of culture and information, said in a statement to the media that the Cabinet confirmed the Riyadh’s support for the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Vision 2030 held in Bangkok, and the Kingdom's readiness to actively participate in most of the proposed initiatives meant to develop that vision into programs and put them into practice.
He also stressed the importance of respecting the principle of state sovereignty and immunity to the judiciary of another state, and said that the adoption of any unilateral item of legislation that undermines this principle is a clear violation of the principles of international law.
“The Cabinet commended KSRelief’s directive to coordinate with the Coalition Forces Command, the Yemeni government and the UN bodies to facilitate the transfer of the wounded in the Great Hall incident in Sanaa who need treatment outside Yemen,” said the minister.
The Cabinet welcomed the liberation of the town of Dabiq from the grip of the terrorist organization Daesh, praising the victory achieved by the “Free Syrian Army” supported by Turkish troops in the operation “The Shield of the Euphrates.”
The victory, it said, is an important step on the way to defeating terrorism.
The Cabinet also expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the attack by Houthi militias on the US Navy destroyer Mason in the international waters of the Red Sea, saying that such terrorist acts pose great dangers the international navigation.
It also condemned the Houthi attack on an Emirati relief ship and the militias’ continuous attacks on civilians in the villages bordering the Kingdom and their firing of missiles on the Kingdom's territory.
The Cabinet denounced the terrorist acts in north Sinai, Gaziantep and Baghdad, which resulted in deaths and injuries, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
It offered the Kingdom’s condolences to the families of the victims in these countries and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
 
— With input from agencies

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Saudi Arabia tightens noose on cybercrime

RIYADH The Kingdom is making concerted efforts to tighten the noose on cybercrime with work on...

TVTC website helps graduates land jobs

RIYADH Some 194 local firms have announced available jobs through the Technical and Vocational...

S. Korea reaffirms stronger relations with Riyadh

RIYADH South Korean Ambassador to the Kingdom Pyung oh Kwon has reaffirmed that Seoul has been a...

Saudi Arabia says prepared for cease-fire in Yemen if Houthis agree

LONDON Saudi Arabia is prepared to agree to a cease fire in Yemen if the Iran backed Houthis...

Houthi attacks blamed on US inaction

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Houthi militias targeting the US Navy

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Public views sought on bankruptcy system

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has sought the opinion of private and public...

Separated twins in stable condition

RIYADH The condition of the Saudi conjoined twins separated Thursday was stable according to the...

Around Arab News

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030

There is a lot of excitement over the dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy No seismic shift in...

Syria: A conflict of egos

The United States has the power to decree the death of nations wrote Stephen Kinzer in the Boston...

The Brexit madness

Strange how Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May voted for Britain to remain in the EU yet has...

Toxic politics versus better economics

The relationship between politics and economics is changing Politicians are locked in bizarre...

Fears of humanitarian crisis in Mosul loom large

The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive humanitarian...