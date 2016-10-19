72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72-hour truce in Yemen starting later this week, and called for its “unconditional renewal.”

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, UN special envoy to Yemen, said on Tuesday the cessation of hostilities between Yemeni forces and Houthi rebels and forces loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh will take effect before midnight on Wednesday.

Ahmed said he hopes the temporary cease-fire can lead to “permanent and lasting end to the conflict”.

Kerry echoed an urgent plea from Ahmed to allow unfettered access for humanitarian supplies and personnel throughout the country. “The people of Yemen are depending on the full cooperation of all parties with the special envoy’s request,” Kerry said.

“We note again that peaceful resolution of this conflict requires compromises and commitments by everyone,” he said. “The US, alongside the international community, is ready to provide assistance and will continue to work with all parties...”

The Houthis welcomed the ceasefire and demanded the coalition end military attacks and lift curbs.



— With input from agencies