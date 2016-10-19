  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

Saudi Arabia

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

HANI HAZAIMEH |

United States Secretary of State John Kerry and Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (unseen) attend the Equal Futures Partnership meeting, in this Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. (AP)

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72-hour truce in Yemen starting later this week, and called for its “unconditional renewal.”
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, UN special envoy to Yemen, said on Tuesday the cessation of hostilities between Yemeni forces and Houthi rebels and forces loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh will take effect before midnight on Wednesday.
Ahmed said he hopes the temporary cease-fire can lead to “permanent and lasting end to the conflict”.
Kerry echoed an urgent plea from Ahmed to allow unfettered access for humanitarian supplies and personnel throughout the country. “The people of Yemen are depending on the full cooperation of all parties with the special envoy’s request,” Kerry said.
“We note again that peaceful resolution of this conflict requires compromises and commitments by everyone,” he said. “The US, alongside the international community, is ready to provide assistance and will continue to work with all parties...”
The Houthis welcomed the ceasefire and demanded the coalition end military attacks and lift curbs.

— With input from agencies

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Around Arab News

China praises ‘friendly’ Duterte during visit

BEIJING China China offered fresh praise for visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Daesh car bombs, mortars slow down Iraqi advance on Mosul

KHAZER Iraq Daesh militants have deployed suicide car bombs and fired mortar rounds to slow down...

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

WASHINGTON Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...