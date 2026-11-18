New Zealand is home to spectacular and iconic birdlife, and it is also considered to be the “seabird capital of the world.”

“Birds of Aotearoa New Zealand” is the definitive field guide to New Zealand’s birds, offering an unprecedented level of detail, both on endemic species and on difficult species groups such as shorebirds and seabirds.

It draws on the latest information on ID traits to facilitate identification of species and subspecies, breeding, non-breeding, juvenile, and immature plumages as well as geographic variation and color morphs.