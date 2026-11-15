The mollusks are the largest group of animals on the planet after the insects. Throughout history, their shells have inspired scientists, artists, and collectors with their amazing shapes, colors, and patterns.

Seashells is a marvelous single-volume reference to some 5,000 species, presenting shells found from sandy beaches and coral reefs to polar shores and the ocean depths.

The comprehensive introduction gives an overview of the mollusks, a review of collecting and storage techniques, and a guide to classification and naming.