Authors: Alexander F. Gazmararian and Helen V. Milner

Climate change is no longer an abstraction, as the world experiences extreme heat, rising sea levels, and wildfires. In “Climate Fault Lines,” Alexander Gazmararian and Helen Milner show that the effects of climate change are far from equal, with the most severe damages concentrated in the world’s hottest regions.

They argue that this divide will produce diverging political responses to the changing climate. People, businesses, and governments are highly motivated to address climate change because they directly experience its effects.