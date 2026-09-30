Located more than 100 miles behind the Iron Curtain, West Berlin served as a stage on which the confrontation between nuclear-armed superpowers played out across nearly five decades.

Portrayed in the West as an island of freedom in a totalitarian sea, it increasingly came to be seen by some as a bleak enclave without a future, yet the city also embodied a remarkable openness to alternative lifestyles and radical forms of cultural experimentation.

“Cold War City” is a definitive history of West Berlin that takes readers from the end of the Second World War to the withdrawal of Allied troops in 1994.