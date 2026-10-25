We interact with the financial system every day, whether taking out or paying off loans, making insurance claims, or simply depositing money into our bank accounts.

“Fixed” exposes how this system has been corrupted to serve the interests of financial services providers and their cleverest customers — at the expense of ordinary people.

John Campbell and Tarun Ramadorai diagnose the ills of today’s personal finance markets in the US and across the globe, looking at everything from short-term saving and borrowing to loans for education and housing, financial products for retirement, and insurance.

They show how the system is “fixed” to benefit those who are wealthy and more educated while encouraging financial mistakes by those who are aren’t, making it difficult for regular consumers to make sound financial decisions and disadvantaging them in some of the most consequential economic transactions of their lives.