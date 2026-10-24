Authors: Jennifer A. Watts, Daniel Lewis, Joel A. Klein, and Natalie Lawler

Humans are seekers, forever striving to make sense of the multiple worlds in which they live: the skies above, the depths below, earthbound environments, and the body itself. “Worlds Unfolding” explores this insatiable drive through The Huntington Library’s extraordinary collections in science, medicine, and technology, which span from the tenth century to today.

The book, a five-volume slipcase set with a booklet that includes an introduction by Bill Nye, provokes questions fundamental to this pursuit of knowledge.