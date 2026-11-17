Since it was first published, “Monarchs and Milkweed” has transformed our understanding of how the monarch butterfly has evolved closely alongside the toxic milkweed plant and how this inextricable relationship has unfolded across millennia in a battle of exploitation and defense.

Now completely revised, this fascinating book reveals how the evolutionary arms race between plant and butterfly continues to produce surprises.

With a new preface by the author, this revised edition of “Monarchs and Milkweeds” takes readers on one of nature’s most fascinating evolutionary relationships.