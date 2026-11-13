It’s good to be well-rounded. When you do a lot of different things, when you work on expanding your horizons, when you dive into the fascinating diversity of the world around you, your life will be a better one.

Yet while many of us aspire to become well-rounded, this kind of life has rarely shown up in philosophical discussions of well-being.

In “The Well-Rounded Life,” Amy Berg argues that well-rounded lives are often better, richer lives—more socially connected, happier, and more resilient.

It may not be the only good life out there, but “The Well-Rounded Life” shows why embracing a variety of pursuits is one of the best ways to live.