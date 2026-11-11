With senses that often seem alien to us, bees navigate complex decisions about where to find food, when to fight or flee, and how to work together.

“The Language of Bees” invites readers into the hidden world of bee communication, a realm where creatures less than an inch long use scent, vibration, movement, and sound to cooperate, share information, and survive.

Drawing on decades of groundbreaking fieldwork, James Nieh sheds light on the remarkable signals that bees use and the evolutionary forces that shape them.