In the standard narrative of Chinese painting, the half century spanning the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms (907–960 CE) is often considered a transitional period between the art of the Tang and Northern Song dynasties.

In this beautifully illustrated book, acclaimed art historian Wu Hung draws on new archaeological evidence and research methods to challenge this perspective, identifying a considerably broader period in which Chinese painting evolved in significant ways.

From the late ninth to the early 11th century, Chinese painters explored diverse new mediums, subject matter, brushwork, and styles. Providing a fuller assessment of landscape painting during this period, he establishes a new foundation for exploring stylistic inventions, architectural contexts, and symbolism.