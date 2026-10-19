For two millennia, the ancestral Maya of Mexico and Central America created a rich legacy of image and text. “Vital Signs” explains how this graphic system worked, shedding new light on its design, intent, and authorship.

One of the few peoples of the ancient world with hieroglyphic writing, the Maya developed an innovative form of visual representation in which written signs, known as “glyphs,” took their shape from pictures.

In this groundbreaking book, archaeologist and anthropologist Stephen Houston shows how recent decipherments of this system unveil a world where sacred kings and dynastic courts affirmed the truths that upheld their authority and underpinned the cosmos.

He explores how scribes and sculptors created vibrant, sometimes humorous glyphs and images saturated with esoteric messages.