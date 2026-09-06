JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 35.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 11,068.65.

As investors traded around 160.79 million shares worth over SR2.96 billion ($789 million), 148 stocks advanced and 101 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 47.14 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 21,739.24, with 31 companies gaining and 39 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 5.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 1,488.06.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Saudi Arabian Refineries Co., whose share price increased 7.41 percent to end the session at SR58, while Banan Real Estate Co. recorded a 4.17 percent increase to close at SR3. Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. increased 3.23 percent to end the day at SR23.03.

On the losing side, Ladun Investment Co. decreased 5.91 percent to close at SR2.07, while Riyad REIT Fund declined 4.06 percent to end the session at SR4.73. Armah Sports Co. declined 2.94 percent to close at SR51.20.

Corporate disclosures

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, which increased 1.01 percent to close at SR49.94, said its subsidiary, Saudi Methanol Co., received approval from the Ministry of Energy on Sept. 3 to allocate feedstock for a 1.8 million-tonne-per-year methanol plant in Jubail, according to a bourse filing.

In another bourse filing, Theeb Rent a Car Co., which rose 1.95 percent to SR21.40, said it agreed with HungerStation Co. to amend a July contract addendum, reducing the agreed number of vehicles by about 82.5 percent. The company added that the amended agreement has a total value of SR88.07 million and that all vehicles under the revised scope have already been delivered.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, said its board approved SR24.68 million in cash dividends for the first half of 2026, or SR0.75 per share.

Zoujaj, which decreased 0.59 percent to SR37.30, added that shareholders registered by the end of trading on Oct. 29 will be eligible, with distribution scheduled for Nov. 10.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. said it submitted an application to the Capital Market Authority on Sept. 3 to increase its capital from SR300 million to SR345 million through the issuance of 4.5 million new shares with suspension of preemptive rights.

The company, which increased 2.91 percent to SR40.96, added that the shares will be fully subscribed by Almunajem Foods Co., subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.