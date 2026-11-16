RIYADH: Egypt is working to accelerate the establishment of its first Indian industrial zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as the two countries seek to deepen investment ties and localise industries.

The project aims to attract investment and expertise in renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, pharmaceuticals and data centers, while supporting technology transfer and expanding local value-added production, the north African country's Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh said.

He made the remarks while co-chairing the Egyptian-Indian Business Forum and the seventh session of the countries’ Joint Trade Committee with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Nov. 15.

Trade picks up

Trade between the two countries reached $5.04 billion in April-September, up 65 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Indian companies have already begun expanding their industrial presence in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

In August 2025, the authority held the groundbreaking ceremony for two Indian alloy factories in the Technology Valley area of East Ismailia.

The projects carry combined first-phase investments of $40 million and are expected to create 270 direct jobs.

“Egypt and India aim to increase bilateral trade from $6.5 billion in the 2025/2026 fiscal year to $12 billion by 2030,” Farid said.

Investment opportunities

The minister added that the two countries are seeking to expand cooperation in renewable energy, energy storage batteries, automotive manufacturing and agricultural products, as well as food and pharmaceutical industries, tourism, information technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

He said Egypt’s strategic location, infrastructure and trade agreements offer Indian investors access to more than 1.5 billion consumers across Africa, the Arab world and Europe.

Infrastructure investment has strengthened the competitiveness of the country’s business environment and opened up opportunities across various sectors, the minister added.

“We aim to attract a new generation of Indian investments and partnerships, leveraging the competitive advantages of the Egyptian economy,” he said.

Farid also said the Egyptian market provides access to more than 110 million domestic consumers and over 100 international markets. The country’s investment map includes 1,330 opportunities across nine priority sectors.

During the forum, Mohamed Awad, CEO of Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, said the country is home to 1,040 Indian companies, with investments concentrated in the industrial, services and information technology sectors.

He said their activities support Egypt’s development priorities, including expanding local manufacturing, creating jobs, transferring technology, boosting exports and increasing foreign-currency reserves.