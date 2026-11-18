JEDDAH: Lebanon is preparing to launch reconstruction and infrastructure rehabilitation projects backed by an initial $250 million in World Bank financing, with total funding potentially reaching $1 billion, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said.

The financing, under the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project, comes as Lebanon faces substantial reconstruction needs following Israeli military operations, while limited public resources constrain the government’s ability to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, according to the National News Agency of Lebanon, or NNA.

$11bn reconstruction needs

The scale of Lebanon’s reconstruction challenge was highlighted in a World Bank Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment published in March 2025.

It estimated that the 2023–2024 conflict caused $6.8 billion in damage to physical assets and $7.2 billion in economic losses, putting total recovery and reconstruction needs at $11 billion.

The assessment estimated that between $3 billion and $5 billion of these needs would require public financing. Separately, infrastructure sectors, including energy, transport, water and municipal services, accounted for an estimated $1 billion in reconstruction needs.

Investment projects account for no more than 11 percent of the state budget, making international financing critical to restoring essential services and rebuilding damaged infrastructure, Jaber said.

Lebanon seeks further support

Jaber also said he had requested a World Bank grant to fund a project that would help individuals secure loans to install solar energy systems.

“The World Bank is today the most important institution that has stood by Lebanon, whether through financing reconstruction projects or supporting reform of the electricity sector, with $250 million allocated to the electricity network,” the finance minister said.

He also cited the $257 million project to bring water to Greater Beirut, an agricultural loan and the recently approved AMAN program, saying the financing helped Lebanon address its needs despite its limited resources.

Jaber underscored the importance of rehabilitating infrastructure, saying that even if projects were available to generate large amounts of electricity, their full potential could not be realized without transmission networks capable of delivering the power efficiently.

He thanked the World Bank for its interest and support, expressing appreciation for its willingness to help Lebanon and saying he hoped the cooperation would continue in a way that addressed the needs of the Lebanese people.

Delegation visits conflict-hit areas

Jaber made the remarks during a meeting at his residence in Nabatieh with a World Bank delegation visiting Lebanon as part of an inspection tour of several areas in the south.

According to NNA, the delegation’s field visit took place away from media attention. Jaber hosted a luncheon in its honor, during which he outlined the situation in southern Lebanon and the region’s needs and priorities.

Headed by Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, the delegation included Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Ousmane Dione; Regional Director for the Middle East Dalia Khalifa; and World Bank Group Country Manager for Lebanon Enrique Blanco Armas.

They were accompanied by Council for Development and Reconstruction President Mohammed Kabbani and his adviser Elie Helou.