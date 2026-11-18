RIYADH: Gulf Coast Development Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has signed three agreements worth approximately SR412.3 million ($109.8 million) with Al Rajhi Building and Construction Co., AECOM and C-Quest to advance a new tourism and residential destination in Khafji.

The agreements cover construction, infrastructure development, project management and consultancy services for the destination in Khafji Governorate, in the northern part of the Eastern Province, Asharq Bloomberg reported.

Under the agreements, Al Rajhi Building and Construction Co. will handle the design and execution of construction works and secondary infrastructure, including earthworks and site grading.

AECOM will provide project management and engineering supervision, while C-Quest will deliver consultancy services related to cost management and quantity surveying.

The agreements mark the project’s transition into the construction phase, beginning with infrastructure development in preparation for building residential units. The destination will feature residential, hospitality and commercial components, alongside public facilities.

The development is expected to stimulate activity in the local contracting and engineering services sectors, as well as supply chains, supporting economic activity in the governorate.

In a statement, Amr Banaja, CEO of Gulf Coast Development, said the agreements “represent a significant execution milestone in the development of the new destination in Khafji. By commencing construction, we are also enhancing private sector participation in building a destination that draws its identity from authentic Gulf culture.”

A project spanning 20 sq. km

PIF announced the launch of Gulf Coast Development Co. in September to develop an integrated tourism and residential destination spanning approximately 20 sq. km, with a 10-km waterfront along the Arabian Gulf.

The initiative forms part of the sovereign wealth fund’s domestic investment strategy, aimed at supporting economic diversification and expanding private-sector participation.

The project’s location in Khafji, near the Kuwaiti border, offers access to visitors and investors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The development also aligns with PIF’s strategy to expand investments in urban development and tourism, supporting non-oil economic activity.

Upon completion, the destination is expected to feature eight residential districts comprising more than 16,000 housing units and approximately 1,400 hotel keys, alongside public, commercial, tourism and educational facilities, as well as boat marinas.

The project will be developed in three main phases, with the first covering three residential districts and targeted for completion in 2030. PIF aims to attract local and regional investors to develop the destination in partnership with the private sector.

The Khafji development falls under PIF’s Urban Development & Livability ecosystem, one of six domestic economic ecosystems prioritised in its 2026–2030 strategy.

At the end of 2025, PIF’s investments in Saudi real estate and infrastructure development projects amounted to SR249 billion, representing approximately 7 percent of its total assets under management.

The agreements follow an MoU signed between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and Gulf Coast Development to help attract investors to the project.

Under the agreement, the company’s investment opportunities will be included in the ministry’s programs and platforms designed to attract investors, while international investors will be connected with projects aligned with their interests.