RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund retained its position as the world’s most valuable sovereign wealth fund brand for a third consecutive year, with its value rising 2 percent to $1.2 billion, a new industry ranking showed.

Brand Finance’s 2026 Asset Management and Sovereign Wealth Funds ranking placed PIF 14th overall, making it the highest-ranked brand outside the US and Europe.

The consultancy’s third annual ranking found that the combined brand value of the top 50 asset managers and sovereign wealth funds reached $74.2 billion, an increase of 3 percent from 2025.

PIF held more than $900 billion in assets under management at the end of 2025, up from around $530 billion in 2021 and $150 billion in 2015, according to its 2025 annual report announcement.

It also reported an annualized shareholder return of 5.8 percent since 2017.

Savio D’Souza, sector lead at Brand Finance, said: “For PIF, the most valuable sovereign wealth fund brand every year since our study began, that matters all the more as its strategy shifts from building at scale to value realisation, with its brand likely to rest increasingly on its already robust discipline, governance and partnerships.”

Strategy shifts to returns

Brand Finance said PIF’s brand value reflects a decade in which it became one of the world’s most “influential investors.”

Its 2026-2030 strategy focuses on developing globally competitive domestic ecosystems, unlocking the potential of strategic assets and maximising long-term returns.

D’Souza added that sovereign wealth funds are “moving deeper into private markets and AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure alongside some of the world’s best-known managers, partnerships that also raise the profile of their own brands.”

Other sovereign funds

Norges Bank Investment Management remains second, with its brand value rising 4 percent to $871 million, followed by China Investment Corp., up 3 percent to $719 million.

The Qatar Investment Authority entered the combined top 50 ranking in 48th place, with its brand value rising 9 percent to $345 million.

Index giants and alternatives lead

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Investment Management grew their combined brand value by 15 percent, well ahead of the wider ranking.

Alternative managers generate around four times as much brand value per dollar managed as the rest of the ranking, while active independents such as Capital Group, T. Rowe Price and Schroders recorded combined brand-value growth of just 5 percent.

BlackRock remains the most valuable asset management brand, with its brand value rising 17 percent to $9.7 billion.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management was second, up 15 percent to $8.2 billion, and is the world’s strongest asset management brand, with a score of 90.9 out of 100.