JEDDAH: Qatar’s real gross domestic product contraction narrowed to 11.8 percent in the third quarter of 2026, from 15.7 percent in the previous quarter, as the decline in hydrocarbon activities eased alongside improving shipping and export conditions.

The hydrocarbon sector remained a major drag on economic performance, although its contraction eased to 29.5 percent from 50.7 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting a gradual recovery in these activities as shipping and export conditions improved, according to preliminary estimates released by the National Planning Council and reported by Qatar News Agency.

The improvement comes as the International Monetary Fund forecasts a 1.3 percent economic contraction in the Middle East and North Africa in 2026, citing disruptions to energy production, shipping, tourism and trade linked to the war involving Iran.

The fund expects the region’s economy to rebound by 6.6 percent in 2027, according to its October regional outlook.

Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, secretary-general of the NPC, said the improvement reflected the Qatari economy’s ability to adapt to changing conditions, supported by solid economic fundamentals and policies aimed at strengthening stability and sustainability.

“These figures also underscore the importance of continued efforts to diversify production and increase the contribution of non-hydrocarbon activities to the economy, in line with the targets of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030,” QNA quoted Al Khalifa as saying.

Regional economic pressures

Qatar is among the Gulf economies projected to record double-digit GDP declines this year, alongside Bahrain and Kuwait. The IMF forecasts contractions of 15.6 percent for Qatar, 11.3 percent for Bahrain and 16.7 percent for Kuwait in 2026.

The third-quarter figures mark Qatar’s first release of flash GDP estimates, which provide an early reading of economic performance based on preliminary and incomplete data.

Regular quarterly estimates are published within 90 days of the end of the reference quarter, compared with 45 days for flash estimates, the NPC said.

Outside the energy sector, the QNA report added: “Wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food service activities, recorded positive growth, supported by domestic demand and international conferences and sporting events hosted by Qatar.”