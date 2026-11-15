The conflict in Yemen intensified after the Houthi terrorist militia seized the capital, Sana’a, in 2014. In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention on March 26, 2015, to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government, whose legitimacy was subsequently reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2216, adopted on April 14, 2015.

As the conflict evolved, its repercussions extended beyond Yemen, exposing Saudi Arabia to growing security threats, including cross-border attacks involving drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The attacks targeted critical infrastructure and vital facilities, including energy installations, airports and other strategic assets, while Makkah and Madinah also faced threats. Beyond their military and security implications, the attacks became the subject of narratives portraying them as major military victories. These accounts frequently exaggerated the extent of the damage, depicting it as widespread, devastating and difficult to repair.

Misinformation has consequently become a potent instrument for spreading fear, deepening uncertainty and creating unnecessary public anxiety. It also threatens to erode investor confidence, particularly among foreign investors, by amplifying perceptions of security risks and economic instability.

These claims can be further amplified through coordinated online campaigns, including activities attributed to so-called electronic flies, or coordinated and inauthentic social media accounts. Such campaigns seek to magnify the perceived impact of attacks, weaken public confidence and exaggerate their potential economic consequences.

Speaking to Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News and host of the Arab Views podcast, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sager, chairman of the Gulf Research Center, said Saudi air defenses had intercepted more than 92 percent of incoming threats. This is a significant defensive achievement, particularly given the frequency and complexity of the attacks, and underscores the Kingdom’s capacity to protect its territory and critical infrastructure. Although some attacks caused damage, the consequences could have been considerably more severe without the successful interception and neutralization of these threats.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia’s economic and investment environment must be assessed through credible evidence, underlying economic fundamentals and tangible investment opportunities, rather than exaggerated claims and misleading narratives that risk unnecessarily undermining investor confidence.

The Kingdom’s economic performance offers measurable evidence of its ability to sustain growth and attract foreign investment despite regional security challenges.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by approximately 4.6 percent in 2025, supported by higher oil production and continued expansion in non-oil activities.

The non-oil economy expanded by 4.2 percent, reflecting contributions from private investment, domestic consumption and economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030. The IMF’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook also projected a strong rebound, with real GDP growth expected to reach 5.5 percent in 2027.

This growth has been accompanied by a substantial increase in foreign direct investment. Data from the General Authority for Statistics show that gross FDI inflows reached approximately SR159.1 billion ($42.4 billion) in 2025, up 33.5 percent from 2024.

The accumulated stock of FDI also increased by 8.3 percent to approximately SR1.06 trillion by the end of 2025. Together, these figures point to continued growth in foreign investment and sustained international investor participation despite the wider regional security environment.

The number of investment licenses also rose by 110 percent, while the number of regional headquarters of foreign companies reached 780. Meanwhile, foreign investment grew by 5.2 percent in the first half of this year.

The Kingdom’s economic resilience is also reflected in assessments by leading international credit rating agencies.

In 2026, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s sovereign credit rating at “A+” with a stable outlook, while Moody’s maintained its “Aa3” rating, also with a stable outlook. These investment-grade assessments reflect the Kingdom’s strong fiscal and external financial position, substantial financial buffers and continued progress in economic diversification.

The ratings offer independent confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s financial stability and creditworthiness, providing international investors with an important benchmark when assessing the Kingdom’s economic and investment prospects.

Taken together, these indicators offer a substantive basis for evaluating Saudi Arabia’s economic resilience. The Kingdom’s stability is also reflected in the continued functioning of government institutions, public services and commercial activities despite regional security challenges. This continuity sustains a business-as-usual environment, supporting investor confidence and the ongoing implementation of economic development and investment initiatives.

Security threats and regional uncertainty remain considerations for investors. However, Saudi Arabia’s economic performance, political and social stability, and foreign investment trends should be judged on the basis of verified evidence and measurable outcomes, not exaggerated claims or misleading narratives.

Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

X:@TalatHafiz