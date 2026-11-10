RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into the Kingdom’s imports of “hot-rolled iron or steel structural sections, angles, and shapes (light and medium categories)” originating in or exported from China and Turkiye.

The decision to launch the investigation was made in accordance with the Trade Remedies Law in International Trade, issued on Nov. 23, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Article 4, Paragraph 1 of the law stipulates that the authority is responsible for trade remedy functions, including conducting investigations and reviews, and imposing measures, in compliance with the Kingdom’s international commitments, specifically the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Safeguards.

The law aims to protect domestic industries from injury caused by dumped or subsidized imports, safeguard against increases in imports, and defend the Kingdom’s exports that may be subject to trade remedy measures by other nations.