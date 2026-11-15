RIYADH: Najran Municipality, through the Badr Al-Janoub Governorate Municipality, has announced 14 investment opportunities through the Furas municipal investment portal, as part of efforts to attract private-sector participation and support economic development in the governorate.

The projects include the construction, operation and maintenance of mixed-use commercial and residential sites along major roads, including King Abdulaziz Road and Al-Rehab Road, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Other opportunities involve renovating, operating and maintaining existing commercial shops in Ladmah center, as well as constructing, operating and maintaining a commercial kiosk.

The offerings also cover tourism, entertainment and community facilities, including a tourist resort next to the municipality’s rest house, a restaurant and cafe in Mawah Park in Hadadah center, and a wedding hall in the Al-Ushshah residential development.

Additional projects include renovating, operating and maintaining an existing Category B fuel station and developing a scrap workshop site.

The 14 opportunities span a combined area of 60,413.9 sq. meters. The largest project involves the construction, renovation, operation and maintenance of a wedding hall in Al-Ushshah, covering 25,430.71 sq. meters.

The tourist resort follows at 11,526.06 sq. meters, while the existing fuel station covers 6,849.8 sq. meters. The remaining commercial and service sites vary in size to accommodate urban expansion and economic activity in Badr Al-Janoub.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia expands municipal investment opportunities under Vision 2030. According to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, more than 13,000 investment opportunities were offered through the Furas portal in the first half of 2026, while the value of contracts concluded exceeded SR4.6 billion ($1.23 billion), reflecting efforts to increase private-sector participation in urban development and municipal services.

The municipality invited interested investors and entrepreneurs to review project details, purchase tender documents and submit bids electronically through the Furas app or its online portal.

The deadline for purchasing tender documents and submitting bids is Jan. 3, 2027, when bids are also scheduled to be opened.