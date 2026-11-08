RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran Municipality has offered 23 investment opportunities spanning 520,577 sq. meters in Al-Wadiah, covering commercial property, hospitality and transport services.

The projects are being tendered through the Furas municipal investment portal, Saudi Press Agency reported, with bids due on Nov. 19.

The largest site covers 360,000 sq. metres and is designated for the construction, operation and maintenance of open parking facilities for trucks and cars.

The tender reflects the Kingdom’s broader efforts to expand private-sector participation in municipal development, improve the utilisation of public assets and enhance local services. Through the Furas platform, authorities are seeking to turn municipal assets into commercial opportunities while supporting Saudi Arabia’s wider economic diversification and regional development objectives.

The offering aims “to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and support economic and service development in the region,” SPA reported.

Commercial and transport projects

Other opportunities include a 40,000-sq.-metre Category A fuel station on the international highway, a 30,150-sq.-metre commercial and residential complex, and the renovation and operation of an existing 24,000-sq.-metre building.

Projects range from the construction of new facilities to the refurbishment and upgrading of existing municipal assets.

The package also includes furnished hotel apartments, warehouses, transport stations and commercial kiosks, including sites in Municipal Park and Eastern Park.

Municipal investment drive

The offering follows a broader expansion in municipal investment. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said more than 21,000 opportunities were offered through Furas during 2025, alongside investment contracts worth more than SR12.6 billion ($3.36 billion).

More than 185 investment contracts were also signed for municipal parks, aimed at improving facilities, services and maintenance while preserving their status as open public spaces. The ministry said the portal standardises tendering procedures and makes municipal assets more accessible to private investors.

More recently, Furas announced 58 opportunities in Riyadh in September, covering more than 373,000 sq. metres and including warehouses, parking facilities, small parcel exchange centres, and commercial and residential activities.

Furas currently reports more than 181,000 registered investors and over 110 participating government bodies, alongside more than 68,000 investment opportunities.

Al-Wadiah also serves travellers entering Saudi Arabia from Yemen. SPA reported in May that authorities had designated bus lanes and deployed X-ray screening to speed up customs procedures for arriving pilgrims, alongside advanced passport-control technology, health and preventive services, and reception facilities.

Investors can review tender specifications and submit bids through the Furas website or app. Nov. 19 is also the deadline for purchasing tender documents and the scheduled date for opening bids.