RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s research and development expenditure climbed 17 percent in 2025 to SR34.51 billion ($9.20 billion), as the Kingdom expands its research workforce and seeks to build a more commercially driven innovation economy.

The number of people employed in the sector increased 20 percent year on year to 67,691, while the number of researchers rose 19 percent to 49,383, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

R&D expenditure reached 0.72 percent of gross domestic product, highlighting the scope for further investment as Saudi Arabia pursues its ambition to raise annual research, development and innovation spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2040.

The Kingdom also aims to add SR60 billion to its economy through the sector’s contribution to GDP by that year, increase the number of researchers to 140,000 by 2040 and create about 360,000 jobs in science and technology by 2050, according to the Research, Development and Innovation Authority.

Its four national priorities include health and wellness, a sustainable environment and essential needs, energy and industrial leadership, and future economies, the authority said.

Innovation drive

Raymond Khoury, senior partner and innovation practice lead at international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little Middle East, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s R&D transformation is entering a defining phase, shifting from state-led investment in research capacity towards building a market-driven innovation economy capable of generating intellectual property, competitive industries and sustained economic value.

“The 17 percent rise in R&D expenditure and 20 percent increase in sector employment in 2025 signal growing momentum toward making innovation a core engine of economic diversification, technological sovereignty and global competitiveness,” he said.

Khoury added: “This momentum is propelled by Vision 2030 priorities, investment in strategic technologies, and growing efforts to attract private capital, global research partnerships and specialized talent.

“Employment growth outpacing expenditure further suggests an expanding domestic research and talent base.”

Raymond Khoury, senior partner and innovation practice lead, Arthur D. Little Middle East

AI ambitions

Artificial intelligence is another area where Saudi Arabia is seeking to build domestic capabilities, with investment in research and talent viewed as important to developing sovereign technologies and reducing reliance on external solutions.

“Research spending shows you what a country is prioritizing. Saudi Arabia is treating AI the way it treats its natural resources, as something it needs sovereignty over, and I think that is the right call,” Bilal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and CEO of sovereign AI company 1001, told Arab News.

Bilal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and CEO, 1001

He added that the faster growth in employment compared with expenditure suggests that more talent is choosing to build careers in the Kingdom.

“What draws them is the scale of the ambition and the chance to build from day one, on airports, ports and energy systems that are going up now. Very few places can offer an engineer that. Seeing AI power the critical parts of the economy is what will set the Kingdom apart,” he said.

Funding and spending

Government entities accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia’s R&D funding in 2025, contributing SR16.27 billion, or 47.1 percent of the total.

The business sector followed with SR15.4 billion, representing 44.6 percent, while higher education accounted for the remaining 8.2 percent, equivalent to SR2.84 billion.

In terms of actual R&D expenditure, the business sector accounted for the largest share in 2025, spending SR15.47 billion, or 44.8 percent of the total.

The government sector followed with SR12.95 billion, representing 37.5 percent, while higher education accounted for 17.7 percent, equivalent to SR6.1 billion.

Mining, manufacturing, electricity and water activities accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia’s R&D expenditure in 2025, at 34.8 percent.

Financial, insurance, real estate and business services followed with 20 percent, while social and personal services represented 10.5 percent. All other economic activities combined accounted for the remaining 34.6 percent.

Spending by size

Large entities accounted for the overwhelming majority of Saudi Arabia’s R&D expenditure in 2025, spending SR33.79 billion, or 97.9 percent of the total.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises contributed the remaining 2.1 percent, equivalent to SR730 million.

R&D expenditure also represented 0.72 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.