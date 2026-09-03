ALKHOBAR: From reusable bottles and coffee cups to organic food and eco-friendly household products, sustainability is increasingly becoming part of everyday life in Saudi Arabia. But experts say buying greener products is only one part of the equation.

A reusable water bottle can cost more than SR300 ($80) in Saudi Arabia. For Ghada Al-Mulhim, that bottle was a Stanley tumbler.

“In the beginning, I bought a Stanley because it was trending,” she said. “I paid SR327 for it, which is a lot for a water bottle. I still use it, but I probably wouldn’t buy another one. Since then, I’ve found alternatives that cost less than half the price and work just as well.”

Her experience reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior across the Kingdom, where sustainability is increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. Consumers are spending more on reusable products, organic food and environmentally branded household goods in an effort to make healthier and more responsible choices.

But as these products become more prominent, a question is emerging: Are consumers actually reducing their environmental impact, or simply changing what they buy?

Saudi Arabia has placed environmental protection and resource efficiency at the center of several Vision 2030 initiatives, including renewable energy projects, circular economy programs and waste management reforms.

Sultan Al-Harthi, official spokesperson for the National Center for Waste Management, said everyday consumer choices are crucial to the Kingdom’s transition toward a circular economy.

Sultan Al-Harthi, official spokesperson for the National Center for Waste Management.

“A circular economy is based on keeping resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, recycling and recovering value from materials, rather than the traditional model of producing, consuming and disposing of them,” Al-Harthi said.

He said reducing waste at the source remains the most effective step consumers can take.

“Using a personal coffee cup instead of a single-use cup when buying coffee every day is one simple example,” he said. “When these practices are repeated across different aspects of daily life, they contribute to resource efficiency, reduce waste sent to landfills and support Saudi Arabia’s sustainability goals.”

Al-Harthi also challenged the perception that sustainability necessarily means spending more or making major lifestyle changes.

“In reality, sustainability is about responsible consumption, making the best use of resources and reducing waste,” he said. “These practices often lower costs while delivering positive environmental outcomes.”

The trend is increasingly visible in coffee shops, supermarkets and online marketplaces, where reusable products, organic food and environmentally branded goods are widely marketed.

For Mohammed Al-Mousa, a daily coffee habit prompted a rethink of his consumption.

“I used to buy coffee almost every day and eventually realized how many cups I was throwing away,” he said. “Bringing my own cup hasn’t changed my life, but it has made me more aware of my consumption.”

Reusable bottles, tumblers, tote bags and organic food are often promoted as ways to reduce consumers’ environmental footprints. But researchers say the link between sustainable products and sustainable outcomes is not always straightforward.

According to the UN Environment Programme, many reusable products need to be used repeatedly over long periods before they offset the environmental impact of their production.

A reusable bottle, for example, generally requires more materials and energy to manufacture than a disposable plastic bottle. Its environmental benefit comes from repeated use, not the purchase itself. The same principle applies to reusable coffee cups and cloth tote bags.

Researchers therefore distinguish between buying sustainable products and adopting sustainable behavior. Owning a reusable item does not necessarily mean using it consistently.

That distinction has become increasingly important as sustainability develops into a consumer market. Companies now market clothing, cosmetics, food and household products through environmental messaging, creating a growing market for environmentally conscious consumers.

For Bayan Al-Taweel, sustainability began as a health decision.

“Organic products are more expensive and that can be difficult,” she said. “But I feel more comfortable knowing they are grown using natural methods. It gives me more confidence about what my family is eating and helps reduce our exposure to harmful chemicals.”

Al-Taweel is willing to pay more for organic products because she believes they align with both her personal wellbeing and environmental values.

“It started for health reasons, but over time I began reading more about production methods and their environmental impact,” she said. “Today I feel my purchasing decisions are connected to both.”

To manage costs, she focuses her organic purchases on produce she believes is more likely to contain pesticide residues, while choosing conventional options for products she considers lower risk.

Her approach reflects a reality facing many consumers: balancing environmental values with financial considerations.

The overlap between health, wellness and environmental responsibility is also making sustainability part of consumer identity rather than simply an environmental concern.

Yet environmentally conscious consumption does not automatically translate into lower environmental impact.

Research from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that only around 9 percent of plastic waste is recycled globally, underscoring the limitations of relying on recycling alone to address environmental challenges.

Similarly, research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has shown that many takeaway coffee cups remain difficult to recycle because they contain thin plastic linings designed to prevent leakage.

These challenges do not make reusable products ineffective. Instead, they highlight the need to look beyond individual purchases.

A consumer may buy a reusable bottle while continuing other waste-intensive habits, such as buying heavily packaged goods, frequently purchasing fast fashion or consuming unnecessarily.

Environmental organizations increasingly emphasize that some of the most effective actions are also the least visible: using products for longer, avoiding unnecessary purchases, repairing rather than replacing, reducing food waste and cutting the use of single-use items.

Such habits can have a greater environmental impact than simply replacing conventional products with more expensive alternatives.

As reusable products become more common, sustainability is moving from a government-led agenda into consumers’ everyday routines. Environmental impact is shaped not only by policy, but also by choices made at supermarket shelves, coffee counters and online checkout pages.

The challenge, researchers say, is to ensure that sustainable living is defined less by what consumers buy and more by how they use products over time.

Al-Harthi said reducing unnecessary consumption, extending product life and minimizing waste are among the most effective actions individuals can take.

“Sustainability is achieved through conscious daily habits that create lasting environmental, economic and social benefits,” he said.

For Al-Mulhim, sustainability started with a trendy Stanley tumbler. For Al-Mousa, it began with a daily coffee cup. For Al-Taweel, it meant paying more for food she believes is better for her family and the environment.

Their choices are different, but they point to the same conclusion: sustainability is not measured by the price of a product, but by how long and responsibly it is used after purchase.