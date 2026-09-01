JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has opened its 2026-27 hunting season, increasing the number of permitted species to 30 and raising the national quota by 11 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The National Center for Wildlife Development said the season runs from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31, 2027, and includes a 34 percent increase in hunting licenses.

It is the sixth regulated hunting season since the initiative was launched in 2021 to promote sustainable hunting, protect biodiversity and maintain ecological balance.

Under the latest regulations, licenses for species hunted using falcons will be linked to proof of falcon ownership or a falcon passport.

The center said the measure would improve hunting data accuracy and strengthen compliance with regulations.

Only species approved by the center and listed on its website and the Fitri platform may be hunted during the season.

Hunters must obtain permits through the Fitri platform.

The regulations apply to holders of licensed air and gas-powered hunting rifles permitted under Saudi law, as well as falconers registered with the Saudi Falcons Club.

The center stressed that hunting endangered terrestrial wildlife remains permanently prohibited.

Hunting of all terrestrial wildlife, including birds, is also banned in restricted areas such as cities, villages, farms, rest houses and other populated locations.

The ban also applies near military, industrial and vital facilities, as well as protected areas and major developments including Neom, Qiddiya and the Red Sea Project.

Hunting is also prohibited within a 20 km inland zone along the Kingdom’s coastline.

Only hunting methods permitted under regulations may be used, with measures in place to prevent hunters from taking more than one bird at a time.

Prohibited methods include hunting nets, certain types of shotguns, attractants and calls.

The center urged hunters to comply with the Environmental Law and regulations governing terrestrial wildlife hunting, warning that offenders face statutory penalties.

The Special Forces for Environmental Security and other relevant security authorities, in coordination with the center, are responsible for identifying violations and referring offenders to the competent authorities.

Mohammed Ali Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, said the sixth season reflected the development of Saudi Arabia’s approach to sustainable hunting management.

He said experience gained over the previous five seasons had helped build a database enabling the center to determine species, quotas and licence numbers based on scientific assessments.

The decisions take into account each species’ status, reproductive capacity and long-term population sustainability.

Qurban said this season’s changes were based on monitoring, scientific studies and assessments of previous hunting seasons.

“The increase in permitted species, the national quota and license numbers reflects a scientific approach and continuous monitoring of species populations,” he said.

He added that this allowed sustainable hunting of species whose populations could support it, while endangered species remained permanently protected.

Qurban said awareness and compliance among hunters had also improved over previous seasons.

He described licensed hunters as partners in wildlife conservation, saying responsible hunting could help balance the practice with natural resource renewal and ecosystem sustainability.

By contrast, indiscriminate and excessive hunting could lead to declining wildlife populations, he said.

Compliance with approved species, quotas, hunting periods and methods will help preserve wildlife resources for future generations.

Qurban also highlighted international recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts to regulate hunting and protect migratory species.

Saudi Arabia, represented by the National Center for Wildlife Development, received the Champion Plus for Migratory Species award after previously receiving the Migratory Species Champion award from the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals this year.

The recognition reflects the Kingdom’s contribution to combating the illegal hunting, taking and trade of migratory species, as well as the illegal killing of birds in Southwest Asia.