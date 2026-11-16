RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 9,851 investment licences in the third quarter of 2026, up 111 percent year on year, led by construction, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing, according to the Ministry of Investment.

The figure compares with about 4,667 licenses in the same period of the previous year, according to the ministry’s Economic and Investment Monitor for the third quarter of 2026.

Construction, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing together accounted for about 65 percent of the licenses issued.

The surge comes despite a decline in foreign capital flows. Net foreign direct investment inflows fell 19.4 percent year on year to SR19.1 billion ($5.1 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

Gross inflows fell 16.9 percent to about SR22.3 billion.

The latest Ministry of Investment report said the growth underscores “increasing investor confidence and the sustained appeal of the Kingdom’s investment environment.”

Construction leads, small sectors grow fastest

Construction accounted for 3,029 licences, up 87 percent. Wholesale and retail trade followed with 2,290 licences, up 149 percent, and manufacturing with 1,084, up 85 percent.

Some smaller sectors recorded even faster growth. Real estate licences rose 243 percent to 161, financial and insurance activities increased 214 percent to 44, and education licences climbed 173 percent to 120.

Wider investment picture

Nominal gross fixed capital formation rose 5.3 percent year on year to about SR345 billion in the second quarter of 2026. The non-government sector accounted for 89 percent of the total.

Saudi Arabia recorded 72 venture capital deals in the first half of 2026, accounting for 34 percent of all deals in the Middle East and North Africa.

Economy under pressure

The licensing growth comes as the broader economy contracts. GASTAT’s flash estimates show real GDP fell 3.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, driven by a 20.4 percent drop in oil activities and a 2.7 percent decline in government activities. Non-oil activities grew 1.9 percent.

The International Monetary Fund projects the economy will shrink 3.3 percent in 2026 before rebounding 7.9 percent in 2027. That would be the fastest projected growth among G20 economies next year, according to the ministry’s report.