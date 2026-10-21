DUBAI: The fourth edition of the DP World ILT20 Schools Cup is underway, with matches being played across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

A total of 45 teams are competing this year, with 13 hardball squads taking part in the second edition of the girls’ competition, reflecting the rapid growth of the game among schoolgirls in the UAE.

The country’s premier national schools cricket tournament aims to broaden participation and nurture young talent.

Open to school first-team players, the tournament began on Sept. 30 and will conclude on Nov. 13 at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The finals will form part of the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, in the lead-up to the DP World ILT20 Season Five.

The competition offers a direct pathway from school cricket to the DP World ILT20, giving young and aspiring cricketers a platform to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Through the initiative, DP World ILT20 franchises will also partner with participating schools to build stronger connections with students and grow a loyal fan base for their home-city teams.

GEMS Modern School entered the competition as defending champions in the boys’ and girls’ tournaments. GEMS Modern School also won the boys’ title in 2023, while Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi took the crown in 2024.

Andrew Russell, DP World ILT20 tournament director of the Schools Cup, said recently the competition has “become a cornerstone of school cricket development in the UAE.

“It gives young players competitive hardball cricket in some of the best facilities UAE has to offer, and that is exactly what they need to grow. Every season we see talented cricketers emerge from this tournament, and the continued growth of the girls’ competition is especially encouraging for the future of the game here.

“By linking schools directly with the DP World ILT20 and its franchises, we’re showing students that there is a clear pathway from the school to the professional stage and inspiring the next generation to take up the sport and stay in it.”