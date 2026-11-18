SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on data showing ‌an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although ongoing US-Iran attacks and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

Brent crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $92.53 a barrel at 08:50 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate futures lost $1.24, or 1.4 percent, to $84.77 a ​barrel.

“Crude is wedged between a persistent geopolitical risk premium from tanker attacks and escalating tit-for-tat US-Iran strikes, and an ​increasingly bearish sentiment from a chorus of analysts forecasting a sizeable market surplus,” said Vandana Hari, ⁠founder and CEO at Vanda Insights.

Meanwhile, the price spread between Brent and WTI has also widened in recent sessions, with ​WTI seen logging steeper declines during Wednesday trading. The prompt Brent/WTI spread was hovering at a more than two-week high, LSEG data showed.

“WTI arbitrage ​trades have been shut to Asia and North West Europe, thus WTI correcting more than Brent is the expected price movement to allow the arbitrage window to open again,” said June Goh, senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.

This is particularly so with crude stocks building in the US Gulf ​Coast, Goh added.

US crude stocks rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 13, market sources said on Tuesday, ​citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline stocks rose by 5.12 million barrels and distillate inventories by 351,000 barrels.

But continued tensions between the US ‌and Iran ⁠and ongoing risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz kept price declines limited.

Bahrain’s defence force said on Wednesday that it had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on the country, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, marking another escalation in the conflict a day after the US and Iran traded strikes.

Both oil benchmarks had settled higher on Tuesday as the US-Iran conflict intensified, even as talks ​continued between Iran and mediators ​Oman and Qatar. Attacks on ⁠ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz also stoked continued supply worries.

Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the US retaliated with strikes on a missile launch ​site on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

An LPG tanker was also struck by a projectile while sailing through ​the Strait of ⁠Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Monday, and crew had to evacuate the ship.

“Although regional supply may continue to recover through alternative routes, the latest vessel data suggests that normalization of flows through Hormuz is still not possible under current conditions,” LSEG analysts ⁠said in ​a note on Tuesday.