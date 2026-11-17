RIYADH: Kuwait and Bahrain dealt with Iranian aerial attacks early Wednesday as Tehran stepped up targeting of its Gulf neighbors, while the coalition destroyed 60 Houthi targets across Yemen.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait’s general staff of the army said: “Any explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks” and requested that everyone comply with security and safety instructions.

The Iranian army said on Wednesday that its drones targeted US military equipment such as Patriot missile systems at a base in Kuwait, according to a statement carried by state television IRIB.

“Early this morning, combat and kamikaze drones belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army targeted Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms belonging to the terrorist US military at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait,” the statement said.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty” and a “direct threat to its security and stability.”

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi also strongly condemned the attacks on Kuwait, saying the bloc held Iran “responsible for this escalation and its repercussions on regional security.”

Kuwait has been under attack from Iranian missiles and drones during the war launched by the US and Israel on Tehran. Targets have included Kuwait International Airport, oil refineries and the Shuaiba power and desalination plant.

Last week, Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers approved the launch of an advanced command for the Unified Military Command in Kuwait and allocated appropriate forces to it.

Bahrain deals with aerial attacks

The Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted a number of aerial attacks from Iran, blaming Tehran for its hostile targeting of the kingdom.

Earlier, Bahrain’s interior ministry issued warnings to the public to move to the nearest safe location, before giving the all-clear an hour later. The ministry then issued a second warning around 3:45 a.m. and said the danger had passed less than 30 minutes later.

Bahrain’s Civil Defense evacuated a multistory building in Souq Waqif as a precaution and extinguished a fire that broke out in the building, according to the interior ministry. It said the national ambulance center had taken the necessary measures at the scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Last week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that their forces targeted a US early warning system in Bahrain. The US military denied the claim.

The coalition carries out strikes on Houthi targets

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said early Wednesday it had struck 60 Houthi military targets across Yemen.

Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the strikes were carried out on the group’s locations in Sanaa, Amran, Saada, and Hodeidah.

The coalition said precision strikes destroyed tunnels housing underground ballistic missile storage facilities, as well as drone assembly and storage workshops.